Recycled Falcon 9 rocket survives one of SpaceX's most challenging landings yet

Today's rocket booster came down hard, but otherwise it was a successful landing.

Today at 3:10pm Eastern, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lofted a Bulgarian communications satellite into space. While BulgariaSat-1 was still making its way into its proper orbit, the first stage of the rocket returned for a landing on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You.

SpaceX has landed its boosters on drone ships many times before, but this one was a particular challenge.