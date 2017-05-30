How to recover deleted files

You have options for recovering your files back. David Nield/Popular Science

Now that we're living in a mostly digital world, it's a lot easier than it used to be to accidentally delete that precious family photo or important bank statement. One slip of the finger, and whole folders of files can disappear into the digital ether. If you're hit by such a mishap, don't panic. If you keep calm and act fast, you might be able to get your files back. In fact, you can explore a few different methods in order to restore your data. From tools built into your operating system to third-party apps you can download for free, here's how to rescue those files.

Keep a backup

Dropbox You can recover deleted files from Dropbox with a couple of clicks. David Nield/Popular Science

Nowadays, you really have no excuse for not backing up everything that's on your computer and phone. The available apps are so comprehensive and easy to use that you barely have to do anything at all to update the spare copies of your data. What's more, backups happen to be your best protection against any accidental file deletion, not to mention other potential problems like ransomware. Of course, if you don't already have a backup system in place, then it's not much help to you right now. But you can at least make sure something is set up for next time. On your computer, look at the options built into Windows (OneDrive) and macOS (iCloud), as well as independent apps such as Dropbox and Google Drive. All of these services sync your files between computers and the cloud. So when a file disappears from one place, you can restore it from another. For example, in the Dropbox web interface, just click the Show deleted files link and then restore whichever file or folder you want back. For even more more protection against data loss, consider a service like Crashplan or Backblaze.

Check the Recycle Bin or Trash

Windows 10 Recycle Bin On a Windows computer, the Recycle Bin should be the first place you check. David Nield/Popular Science

Many people will have already thought of this one. But if you're not aware, both Windows and Apple computers have folders that keep all deleted files for a few days—just in case you want them back. A Windows machine calls this folder Recycle Bin. Its icon might already sit on your desktop, and if not, simply open File Explorer, click the drop-down menu at the start of the file path field, then choose Recycle Bin. You can click on individual items and restore them one by one, or select Restore all items to undelete them en masse. Files will return to their original location, though you can copy and paste them somewhere else if you prefer. If you're on a macOS machine, the Recycle Bin is called Trash, and appears on the right-hand end of the dock by default. Again, you can drag files out of the Trash folder, or choose Put Back from the options menu to restore them to their former location. Both of these options are time-sensitive. On a Mac, files stick around in the Trash for 30 days. But on a Windows machine, they only stay in the Recycle Bin until the folder exceeds a certain size—so the sooner you act, the better.

Use a third-party app

Disk Drill Third-party apps will tell you if there's any chance of getting your files back. David Nield/Popular Science

A host of third-party applications promise to at least try and bring back your files from the digital grave—though none are guaranteed to work. These programs scour a specified disk to look for file fragments that haven't been overwritten yet. Then, they (hopefully) piece those files back together to make a coherent whole again. Options include EaseUS Data Recovery (for both Windows and macOS), Active@ Undelete (Windows only), Disk Drill (both Windows and macOS), and Recuva (Windows only). You can download and run all of these programs for free, though in some cases, you will have to pay to actually get your data back. Don't part with any cash until a scan has actually run, and the program has confirmed that it can recover your important files. You'll find all of these choices, and most other reputable options, simple to use. And they don't require much configuration either: Simply choose the drive you'd like to search through and let the app get to work. It's a good idea to run more than one undelete program on your system, as different apps might be able to detect different sets of files.

Recover files from phones or tablets

Apple Photos for iOS Apple Photos comes with a Recently Deleted folder built in. David Nield/Popular Science