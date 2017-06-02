Five rad and random things I found this week

Puzzle Piece Phone Case Etsy

My job is to find cool stuff. Throughout the week I spend hours scouring the web for things that are useful or fun or ridiculously cheap. Often times, these choices coalesce into a guide of like items—for example, items to make the perfect cold-brew or things to get your dad this Father's Day. But I often stumble across some pretty awesome stuff that doesn’t really fit into a list. So I made a list for those. The only thing they have in common is that I like them—and think you will too.

Constellation Blocks Think Geek

Who doesn't want a set of 16 basswood cubes to teach their children—or spouse, or self—about the constellations? Each side of the 1.75-inch cube has provides info about constellations' symbols, names, hemispheres, and scales of magnitude. $25.

DIY Tablet Typewriter Kit Etsy

This DIY typewriter kit can turn any compatible manual typewriter into a digital one for a tablet. The kit comes with a side-mounting control panel, sensor panel that goes underneath the keys to detect if they've been pressed, magnetic sensors for shift, space and backspace keys, and a bracket to hold the tablet above the typewriter. All you'll need—besides, um, a typewriter—is a screwdriver, sandpaper, and a hot-glue gun. $99.

Punny Sloth Mug Pier 1 Imports

This porcelain sloth mug holds 18 fluid ounces and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Don't tell me this guy doesn't make you smile. $9.

eTape16 Digitall Tape Measure Amazon

The eTape16 Digitall Tape Measure is made of a durable, weather-resistant poly carbonate plastic. There is a large digital display on top that makes reading measurements more accurate. It comes with three memory functions, measures U.S. or metric units, and helps find the midpoint of a measurement, which is super helpful for hanging photos. $20.

This phone case is made of 15 laser-cut wooden pieces, and a polycarbonate case. It has a rubber bumper case and can be made for iPhone, Samsung, and/or Pixel. $29.