 Five rad and random things I found this week
Five rad and random things I found this week

The end-of-week dispatch from PopSci's commerce editor. Vol. 11.

By Billy Cadden posted May 19th, 2017 at 12:51pm
My job is to find cool stuff. Throughout the week I spend hours scouring the web for things that are useful or fun or ridiculously cheap. Often times, these choices coalesce into a guide of like items—for example, awesome gifts for Father's Day or critter decor items for your own animal house. But I often stumble across some pretty awesome stuff that doesn’t really fit into a list. So I made a list for those. The only thing they have in common is that I like them—and think you will too.

Below, five highlights from this week.

The SNES 8bitdo controller supports both bluetooth and USB connection. It has a 480mAh battery and works with Apple and Windows devices. Game on. $35.

Ties need not be stodgy. The linen Coffee & Donuts DIY coloring book tie means you can customize the color palette. It is 59-inches long. $30.

The Watch Ya Mouth creators have released an expansion. If you've never heard of seminal classic Watch Ya Mouth, here's the premise: you place a large piece of plastic in your mouth and try and say phrases written on cards. The plastic keeps your lips from touching (it's very off-putting and hilarious), making it hard to articulate letters—particularly Ps and Bs. The Throwdown edition comes with 42 more phrase cards, 10 mouthpieces—6 regular adult-size and 4 smaller ones—and 100 "throwdown" cards. These cards add new obstacles, like saying a phrase with a noisemakers in your mouth and performing various acting, singing, and drawing challenges. It makes a silly game even sillier. $25.

This ceramic 12-hole chromatic ocarina has a note range from A4-F6. It comes with a neck-strap and instruction book that tells you how to correctly hold and play the instrument. Anyone else up for some Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time this weekend? $15.

Minecraft Wall Torch

With three AAA batteries each, these 11-inch Minecraft torches can act as a lantern or a wall sconce. $31.

With all our product stories, the goal is simple: more information about the stuff you're thinking about buying. We may sometimes get a cut from a purchase, but if something shows up on one of our pages, it’s because we like it. Period.

