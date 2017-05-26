Five rad and random things I found this week

Some PopSci Memorial Day BBQ items. Think Geek

My job is to find cool stuff. Throughout the week I spend hours scouring the web for things that are useful or fun or ridiculously cheap. Often times, these choices coalesce into a guide of like items—for example, camping gear to make the Great Outdoors slightly more comfortable or items to get your dad this Father's Day. But I often stumble across some pretty awesome stuff that doesn’t really fit into a list. So I made a list for those. The only thing they have in common is that I like them—and think you will too. Today's lineup: stuff that'll help you kick off the summer.

Wolverine BBQ claws. Think Geek

The Slash & Serve meat claws mean you can shred your meat with mutant-like skill. The claws are made of stainless steel and are around five-inches long. $20.

French fry dipping cup. Amazon

These fry and dip holders are made of hard BPA-free plastic. The containers are seven inches tall and can hold roughly 8 ounces of fries. Feel free to double dip in your own personal condiment section. $20 for four.

Guitar spatula. Amazon

Get this for your dad, who will enjoy making a scene wailing Smoke on the Water while "strumming" this tiny metal guitar. $15.

Sâ€™more grill. Amazon

A less messy way to make s'mores. Stack your ingredients in the baskets and safely stick it over your grill or campfire. Is it necessary? Not in the strictest sense. But the promise of making batches of s'mores on the grill is enticing. $12.

BergHOFF Table BBQ Pan. Amazon

The BergHOFF BBQ pan is an 18-pound steel grill that is super portable, works with regular charcoal, and comes with a carrying strap that hooks on to the grill's silicone handles. The cork lid can be used as a trivet. $326.