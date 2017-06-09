Five rad and random things I found this week

Including: this mask! Amazon

My job is to find cool stuff. Throughout the week I spend hours scouring the web for things that are useful or fun or ridiculously cheap. Often times, these choices coalesce into a guide of like items—for example, grill gear to make your barbecue the best on the block, things to get your dad this Father's Day, or 13 genius items for your next big road trip. But I often stumble across some pretty awesome stuff that doesn’t really fit into a list. So I made a list for those. The only thing they have in common is that I like them—and think you will too.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Amazon

For a full 360-degree speaker, check out the Bose SoundLink Revolve. It has a 12-hour battery life, connects over Bluetooth, and is water-resistant—it can't be submerged, but can take a few splashes. The speaker uses an omnidirectional acoustic deflector, meaning it pushes the sound evenly in every direction, giving it a uniform, full sound around the entire 360 degrees. It also has a built-in speaker so you can make phone calls. $200.

HP Sprocket photo printer Amazon

The HP Sprocket photo printer lets you print borderless 2-inch-by-3-inch sticky-backed photos immediately from your smartphone. Connect your social media account, or customize photos from your camera roll and use a Bluetooth connection to print. HP recommends you use its Original HP ZINK sticky-backed photo paper, though you could probably use anything that's similar. The printer is around the size of your smartphone and has a rechargeable battery that takes just over an hour to fully charge. $130.

DIY superhero mask kit Amazon

This DIY superhero mask kit by Seedling comes with a blue felt tie-on mask, glitter glue, craft glue and colorful felt sheets. Make any kind of mask you want. $17.

The Copernicus Super-Duper ball kit provides everything you need to make six multi-colored bouncy balls. The materials are non-toxic. $10.

nonda ZUS Connected Car App Suite & Smart Car Charger Amazon

Nonda's ZUS connected car app and smart car charger is here to help you find your car in the stadium parking lot. It also monitors your car's battery, comes with two USB charging ports, and let's you set parking meter alerts so you never forget to put money in the meter. You can share your car's location with friends and family, too. $28.