Five rad and random kitchen items I found this week
The end-of-week dispatch from PopSci's commerce editor. Vol. 24.
My job is to find cool stuff. Throughout the week I spend hours scouring the web for things that are useful or fun or ridiculously cheap. Often times, these choices coalesce into a guide of like items—for example, how to build the ultimate backyard movie theater, books PopSci staffers are reading, or these rad and random smart home products. But I often stumble across some pretty awesome gear that doesn’t really fit into a list. So I made a list for those.
Below, some random things you should have to make your kitchen better.
Grab some heat-resistant lobster claws for the next time you boil some crustaceans. These hand covers are also great for moving hot cast-iron skillets to a different burner. $15.
Author Stuart Farrimond explains why we cook, what essential gear you need in your kitchen, and the processes required for basics like fluffy rice and film-free hot milk. It includes information on food safety as well as proper temperatures for cooking foods to optimal taste and texture. $23.
The DoughLab kit includes over five experiments, all of which calls on some serious science to make bread. The kit includes everything you need to make three loaves, from the flour to the measuring spoon. $25.
Yonanas Elite lets you turn frozen fruits into a healthier alternative to ice cream. Load the machine with your frozen bananas, strawberries, or other fruits and out comes dairy-free soft-serve. All of the parts are dishwasher safe. $120.
It's a cool-looking bottle opener. Clamp this cast iron device to any surface and pop open your bottles. What else is there to say? It's rad. $11.
Interested in talking about deals and gadgets? Request to join our exclusive Facebook group. With all our product stories, the goal is simple: more information about the stuff you're thinking about buying. We may sometimes get a cut from a purchase, but if something shows up on one of our pages, it’s because we like it. Period.