Five rad and random kitchen items I found this week

My job is to find cool stuff. Throughout the week I spend hours scouring the web for things that are useful or fun or ridiculously cheap. Often times, these choices coalesce into a guide of like items—for example, how to build the ultimate backyard movie theater, books PopSci staffers are reading, or these rad and random smart home products. But I often stumble across some pretty awesome gear that doesn’t really fit into a list. So I made a list for those. Below, some random things you should have to make your kitchen better.

Fred Pot Pinchers Silicone Pot Holders Amazon Buy

Grab some heat-resistant lobster claws for the next time you boil some crustaceans. These hand covers are also great for moving hot cast-iron skillets to a different burner. $15.

The Science of Cooking: Every Question Answered to Perfect Your Cooking Amazon Buy

Author Stuart Farrimond explains why we cook, what essential gear you need in your kitchen, and the processes required for basics like fluffy rice and film-free hot milk. It includes information on food safety as well as proper temperatures for cooking foods to optimal taste and texture. $23.

DoughLab STEM Kit: Bake and Learn Amazon Buy

The DoughLab kit includes over five experiments, all of which calls on some serious science to make bread. The kit includes everything you need to make three loaves, from the flour to the measuring spoon. $25.

Yonanas Elite Amazon Buy

Yonanas Elite lets you turn frozen fruits into a healthier alternative to ice cream. Load the machine with your frozen bananas, strawberries, or other fruits and out comes dairy-free soft-serve. All of the parts are dishwasher safe. $120.

G-Clamp Bottle Opener Amazon Buy

It's a cool-looking bottle opener. Clamp this cast iron device to any surface and pop open your bottles. What else is there to say? It's rad. $11.