Meet the elite speakers that not only connect directly to Spotify and Pandora, but offer wireless Bluetooth connectivity, easy control via your smartphone or tablet, and flexible EQ adjustments. This impressive range of features starts with a single speaker, which is now just $59.99, but can be tied together with multiple speakers for a full-room audio experience.

As with any champion, there are several ingredients that make these QFX speakers truly great. For starters, the sound quality is superb. Each compact speaker has one 3-inch full range speaker and a passive radiator. Together, they produce rich sound with crisp highs and impressive bass lines. You can easily adjust the output at any time via the built-in EQ function.

In addition, the E-Series speakers offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can stream your favorite playlists straight from the services mentioned above, plus Google Cast and iHeartRadio. You can also connect several of these speakers together for total audio coverage around your home.

There are three speakers in the range, all with 60 percent off at the Popular Science Shop. You can grab the Bach now for $59.99 (MSRP: $149.99) or head to the deal page to check out the full range.