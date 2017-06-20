Phoenix is too hot for planes to takeoff

It is almost always hot in Phoenix, but today temperatures are expected to peak at 120 degrees fahrenheit, which has prompted some airlines to cancel flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The high temperatures alone aren't necessarily the culprit, but the environmental conditions that come with them can stifle attempts to get airborne. Mix in other variables like the type of plane, the length of the runway, and the conditions on the ground, and we're left with a complex situation that will only get worse as global temperatures rise.

“It all has to do with air density,” says NOAA Corps Lieutenant Commander Rebecca Waddington, of the Aviation Weather Center in Kansas City, Missouri. “The warmer the air is, the less dense it is. That decrease in density has an adverse effect on aircraft engines, to the point where they just don’t perform as well in higher temperatures." She explained that the problem isn't a matter of staying in the air, but rather allowing the engines to produce enough power to achieve the proper take off and landing procedures.

In order to determine if an airplane can safely take off, pilots consult tables that compare its weight, the thrusting power of its engines, and the runway length available.

“In addition to just a runway, you get into climb performance,” says Waddington, “So depending on what airport they’re at, the obstacles, whether it be power or trees or mountains, that departure will require a certain climb gradient, and the warmer the temperature is, the more difficult for the aircraft to achieve that climb gradient.”

Or, to put it all in a gif: