You might not be allergic to penicillin anymore

Have you ever gotten a skin test for a penicillin allergy? Fiona Moore via Flickr

"Are you allergic to any medications?" I've answered that query dozens of times since a childhood incident when penicillin, taken to treat a minor infection, instead gave me an itchy rash all over my body. So I respond automatically, and call out the common antibiotic. But I recently learned that this diagnosis could be wrong. Penicillin sensitivity can disappear over time, a fact researchers have known for years. So why hasn't my doctor told me to go get an official test? It could be because she doesn't actually know the allergy can fade. Within an hour of taking penicillin, allergy sufferers might experience hives, swelling, wheezing, difficulty breathing, or in the worst-case scenario, the life-threatening set of symptoms called anaphylaxis. In short, it's not an experience you'd like to repeat. So when roughly 10 percent of Americans tell their doctors that they're allergic to penicillin, the physicians tend to listen. But penicillin allergies are actually much less common than reported. Studies suggest that less than one percent of the population will react to this antibiotic. The patients aren't deliberately lying—the discrepancy occurs because a penicillin allergy can fade. For 80 percent of people who react to penicillin, their sensitivity will disappear sometime in the following 10 years.

This might not seem like such a big deal. After all, whether I'm actually allergic or not, avoiding penicillin won't kill me. When I get strep throat or another illness usually treated with penicillin, my doctor can simply prescribe an alternative medication. Frequently, that alternative is a broad-spectrum antibiotic. The good news is, drugs in this category can treat a wide range of ailments. The bad news is that they often cost more, are less effective, and have more severe side effects than penicillin. Oh, and they contribute to growing antibiotic resistance. The more an antibiotic is used, the more bacteria get exposed to it—and the more likely they are to evolve defenses against it. The solution is pretty simple: If patients report a penicillin allergy, but have not taken penicillin or had a skin test in 10 years, their doctors should refer them to an allergist. A skin test, like those that measure sensitivity to other common allergens, should also detect a penicillin reaction. The allergist scratches the skin and dabs a little of the test substance on top, or injects a drop. If an itchy red welt forms, the patient has an allergy. If the skin results are uncertain, the allergist can administer a follow-up test called a graded challenge, in which the patient takes gradually increasing doses of penicillin while doctors carefully monitor his or her reactions.