Mountain Lions are so scared of humans that the sound of talk radio sends them running

Talk radio can be scary for humans, but for mountain lions, it’s enough to put them off their dinner.

Studies in California showed that mountain lions (also called pumas) would change how they ate in areas where humans were more present, like subdivisions or developments. Recent kills of deer or other small creatures are abandoned more frequently in more populated areas, and biologists were curious; what was it about people that was scaring these big cats away from their hard-earned dinner?

Justine Smith studies pumas in California, and became interested in figuring out how the presence of a super-predator like humans—we’re really good at killing things, even top predators such as pumas—affects how animals behave in a landscape.

In this case, they wanted to see if something as benign as a human voice would be enough to make the pumas freak out.

“We decided to play the sounds of humans talking directly to pumas, and measured what they did,” Smith says. Turns out, as soon as they hear human voices, these cats turn tail and run.

The results of their work was published Wednesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

The first step in talking to a puma was finding out where the pumas would be. By tracking the movement of mountain lions fitted with GPS collars, Smith and her colleagues were able to pinpoint where a mountain lion had made a recent kill.

Once they’ve killed their prey, pumas can chow down on the same meal for several days, abandoning the meat during the day, and returning at night for their evening repast over the next 4-5 days.

Smith took advantage of the daytime window to set up a camera and speaker near the kill site. When the mountain lion returned, a motion sensor triggered the speakers to start playing an hour-long stretch of sound divided into two 30-minute sections. Which 30-minute segment started playing first was randomized by the computer program, but there were only two choices: the dulcet sounds of frogs croaking, or talk radio.

“We used voices from talk radio partially because they are generally high quality, and partially for our own amusement,” Smith laughs.