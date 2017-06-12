Jupiter may be even older than we thought

Scientists are now closer to knowing Jupiter’s birthday. A new study from researchers at the University of Münster and Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California suggests that Jupiter may have begun forming within one million years of the very first inklings of the solar system. That may seem like a long delay, but in the context of the 4.5 billion year history of the solar system, it makes Jupiter quite the senior citizen.

Previous studies suggested that Jupiter was one of our older neighbors, but they provided a generous estimate that it formed within 10 million years after the birth of the solar system. These studies were based on models, though, not data; instead of analyzing samples from Jupiter to estimate its age, these studies estimated the period during which the gases required to form a giant like Jupiter were prevalent.

“By looking through a telescope, you cannot precisely date something,” says first author Thomas Kruijer of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. “This is the first time we have been able to do this using an empirical approach.”

Kruijer and his colleagues analyzed metal isotopes—different versions of a metal that have more or fewer neutrons in their nucleus—to suss out the source and age of rock samples from small, old meteorites that formed in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. They focused on two metals in particular: molybdenum and tungsten. You may have heard of tungsten before; it’s used as the filament in incandescent light bulbs. Don’t worry if molybdenum doesn’t ring a bell, though—it’s not very abundant on Earth and its main use is as an addition to steel alloys.

In space, molybdenum has a much more interesting application than construction material: the molybdenum isotopes in a sample tell you where in the solar system it originated. All the material composing the solar system came from different stars, but the different sources did not completely mix, and that’s the key. Molybdenum isotopes can’t pinpoint exact location, Kruijer says, but they can tell you what samples are related to each other.

The researchers analyzed meteorites’ molybdenum content and found that their natural variation divided them into two discrete, pre-existing groups: carbonaceous and non-carbonaceous meteorites. The former were thought to originate from beyond Jupiter, while their non-carbonaceous peers formed from material closer to the sun.

But, what if the two groups of meteorites just had different compositions because they formed at different times, not because they were separated? So, they used a different isotope—tungsten—to figure out how old these two groups were, like looking at the rings on a tree. With time, larger tungsten isotopes decay into smaller ones, so seeing more of the smaller isotope means that the meteorite has been around for a while.