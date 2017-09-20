All the stuff you can do with iPhone 8 that you couldn’t with iPhone 7

The back of the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are made out of glass once again, which makes them a little heavier than their predecessors.

A glut of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus reviews are no doubt hitting your social media streams right now, and it’s hard to keep track of all those opinions. While talking about design, experience, and “feel,” are important, the key question remains: What does this phone let you do that your old phone didn’t? Here’s what you’re missing out on by sticking with your older hardware.

Charge wirelessly

The iPhone 8 series phones have glass backs once again (like the iPhone 5!), and underneath that smooth skin are the guts it takes to charge wirelessly. Apple uses the Qi platform, which should seem familiar to pretty much anyone who has ever used wireless charging on anything, including Android phones. This works great when you’re sleeping and the phone is sitting on your bedside table, but since the device has to sit on the pad the whole time, you can’t use your phone in a normal way. It’s useful in the car, but it’s worth noting that it won’t work with CarPlay right now (unless you have a specific BMW), which will continue to be the case until more vehicles become compatible. So, don’t throw away that Lightning cable in your car just yet.

Use Bluetooth 5 gadgets

If you’re using a current generation iPhone, you’re using Bluetooth 4, which was a considerable step forward thanks to its reduced power usage. The iPhone 8 series moves up to Bluetooth 5, which promises a more reliable and efficient connection, especially when it comes to smart home gadgets. The drawback, however, is that there really aren’t any compatible Bluetooth 5 gadgets to pair it with just yet. The phone will still work fine with legacy Bluetooth products of course, but this is a feature that won’t pay off for a while.

Charge faster

The charger that comes with the iPhone 8 is the same white 5W brick it has always been. But if you have access to a higher-powered charger like the one from an iPad Pro or even a USB-C MacBook, you can now juice up your phone more rapidly. It’s unclear if this will affect overall battery life and durability (rapid charging has historically had a negative effect on batteries), but it’s great if you need to power up quickly. Reports have found you can get roughly 50 percent battery charge in about 30 minutes if you use a 29W USB-C charger for a MacBook Pro on the iPhone 8.

Shoot fancier video

The cameras inside the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have been upgraded, and Apple has announced some small hardware tweaks, but those changes are manifested primarily as a spec bump in video capture. You can now grab 240 fps slow-motion video at full HD (1080p), whereas the iPhone 7 could only manage 720p. The 8 and 8 Plus also shoot 4K video at 60p, which requires it to move and process a lot of pixels, which is possible thanks to the speed increase that comes from upgrades like the new A11 Bionic processor. In short: The camera is faster when shooting video.