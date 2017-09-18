62 percent off iPhone 8 cases and other good deals happening today

For more deals and product chatter, check out our exclusive Facebook group.

Amazon Tap. Amazon Buy

The Amazon Tap—Amazon’s portable Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speaker—is now 36 percent off, bringing it down to $80, or the lowest price so far this year. It’s got a nine-hour battery life, connects over Wi-Fi, and delivers 360-degree sound. Or, for 16 percent off, you can snag a refurbished Echo Dot.

Anker Karapax iPhone 8 case. Amazon Buy

After last week's Apple event, we've had our eye out for accessories. Anker's Karapax line has some new iPhone 8 cases on sale today. This one is 62 percent off. It's got a grippy 3D texture and a durable, polycarbonate frame. The company—which is beloved for offering simple, top-quality tech goods for cheap—is also offering a rugged option and models for the iPhone 8 Plus. $10.

Up to 30 percent off on Power Wheels cars. Amazon Buy

If you have a child—or, like me, still have the whims of one—you’ll be stoked to know that Power Wheels are on sale. I don’t care if I can’t fit comfortably inside of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles car … I wan’t it. There are different models to choose from, though most come with a rechargeable 12-volt battery and a travel speed between 2.5 and 5 miles per hour. Ooh, and check out the solo Wild Thing cars, which can spin 360 degrees. They're all 30 percent off today.

Sports trampolines are up to 26 percent off. These single-person bouncers designed with durable, elastic cords and a steel frame and legs. It's meant for exercise, though your kids will like it, too.