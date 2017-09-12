Everything you need to know about iPhone 8, iPhone X, and the rest of Apple's new stuff (updating)

Welcome to Apple's big day 2017. It's the day where we get to meet a bunch of new hardware, see some demonstrations, and have our Twitter timelines taken over by tech reporters posting pictures of other tech reporters waiting in line to get into the event. Not everyone can watch along in real time (or follow any of the many, many live blogs out there) so below you'll find a handy recap of the event with all the tasty bits of Apple info you desire. You can watch along with the livestream here.

Lots of talk about Apple Park and the Steve Jobs Theater to start the event. "Apple Park has been built to reflect Apple's values." There are lots of pretty images of the 175-acre campus. Powered by "100 percent renewable energy" with one of the world's largest on-site solar installations. There will also be an AR experience on campus to let visitors learn about what goes on there and how it works. Wonder how the meatloaf is in the cafeteria.