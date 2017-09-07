The massive, record-breaking Hurricane Irma is on its way to Florida

Hurricane Irma continues its steady march toward the Contiguous United States this evening as a dangerous category five hurricane, threatening to slam into southern Florida as the strongest storm seen there in a generation. Just about every major city in Florida stands to see dangerous conditions, and the threat doesn’t stop there. Hurricane Irma will likely continue on to the southeastern United States after hitting the sunshine state, potentially bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Georgia and the Carolinas early next week.

What Irma is doing now

The storm will move over the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday night before reaching The Bahamas on Friday. A hurricane watch is currently in effect for all of southern Florida—including inland counties—which means that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 72 hours. The watches will be upgraded to warnings (which mean conditions are imminent) during the day on Friday, with additional watches and warnings going into effect for locations up the coast as we get closer to landfall.

Hurricane Irma's intensity and longevity is a remarkable feat for any tropical cyclone, let alone one in the Atlantic Ocean—where the environment isn’t typically supportive of such a monstrous storm. The National Hurricane Center’s update at 5:00 PM EDT on September 7 found that Irma had maximum sustained winds of 175 MPH, which makes the storm a powerful category five on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Irma has maintained category five intensity since 7:45 AM EDT on September 5, and it’s expected to remain there until Friday afternoon, likely breaking the record for longest-lived category five hurricane ever observed in the Atlantic and cementing it as one of the most persistent ever recorded on Earth.

What happens next

The hurricane’s future is a little more uncertain once it moves past The Bahamas. Forecasters are increasingly confident that the hurricane will have significant impacts on the U.S. mainland, but Hurricane Irma’s exact track will determine where the worst destruction will occur, and just how much damage residents will have to deal with once the skies clear out.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center puts the worst part of the hurricane into southern Florida during the day on Sunday. If the forecast were to hold true, this would expose Miami and its suburbs to the intense winds and storm surge of a category four hurricane. The storm would traverse the entire length of the state of Florida before entering Georgia, and eventually the Carolinas, as a weakening but potent system capable of producing widespread flooding and wind damage.

Unfortunately, a track straight up the Florida peninsula would be worse than a head-on strike. When a storm hits the shoreline at a perpendicular angle, the most intense winds and storm surge are focused on one particular location. However, in Irma’s case, the strongest winds will scrape across hundreds of miles of land, exposing tens of millions of people to intense winds and extreme flooding.

A significant storm surge—sea water that’s pushed inland by strong, persistent winds—is possible along the coast during the height of the storm. The National Hurricane Center expects a storm surge of five to ten feet along the Florida coast in the hurricane watch, but exact surge levels there and farther north will be refined as the track and intensity forecasts are adjusted over the next few days.