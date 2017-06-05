Highlights: Apple's 2017 WWDC Keynote

WWDC 2017 Can't follow along with Apple's WWDC 2017 announcements because your boss won't approve a two-hour tech-based lunch break? We got you covered. Apple

There are lots of ways to absorb Apple's WWDC keynote address, from live streaming to live blogs, but we're going to be pulling out the best moments from the presentation and plunking them on this page so you can get all the important stuff.

The HomePod speaker is finally here. It has the same processor inside as the iPhone. Apple

HomePod We'll get to our chronological recap of the keynote here in a minute, but we have to start with the new HomePod speaker, which was actually the "one more thing" at the end of the presentation. It seems very interesting that Apple has somewhat downplayed the Siri integration here and focused more on audio fidelity. No one even mentioned HomeKit until most of the way through the introduction. This feels less like a smart home hub at the moment and more of an accessory for Apple Music. Siri is baked in and listens to you via six built-in microphones. It's built with the idea that you'll have an Apple Music subscription, of course.

There's a HomeKit base built in, so you can use it to control smart home devices. Apple isn't focusing on this aspect as much as it is the sound quality, though.

Spatial awareness helps it recognize the space it's in to tune the sound accordingly.

Powered by an A8 chip that also powers the iPhone.

There's a 4-inch woofer and the speaker itself is around 7-inches tall.

It starts shipping in December for $349. OK, now on to the rest of the presentation from start to finish.

This is me when the stream stalled during our live coverage. Apple

The presentation started off with a light-hearted music video set to the sounds of Christopher Cross. Tim Cook then went on and announced that there are now 16 million registered Apple developers, up three million from last year.

Amazon coming to Apple TV Apple

The first big announcement made by Tim Cook is that Amazon Prime video is coming to the Apple TV OS. That's one of the big content holes that existed in the Apple TV platform.

The Apple Watch is getting a new OS. It's very proud of you! Apple

Apple Watch OS 4 The Apple Watch is getting a new OS: Watch OS 4. Here are some of the important bits: There are new faces including a kaleidoscope and some Toy Story animations

An increased focus on fitness allows for better tracking during runs and swims. There's also more encouragement for setting and achieving goals.

The Apple Watch will automatically sync with fitness equipment from some of the biggest manufacturers to track your suffering.

A new Music app has a redesigned interface.

Native Bluetooth support allows the watch to communicate with small devices like a glucose monitor for diabetics.

H.265 video supports HDR footage with 40% better compression to save space.

The new version of the macOS will be called macOS High Sierra. Adorable! Apple

macOS High Sierra The new version of macOS comes with a slight name change and a grip of new features. Apple now claims Safari is the fastest browser.

Auto play blocking in Safari detects videos with sound and blocks them, which is excellent.

Safari's Intelligent Tracking prevention uses machine learning to identify cross-site tracking services. By, umbrella ads I see on every website.

Photos gets improved search and better facial recognition. Tagging system is also synced across all devices if you're a neat freak about your images.

Photos now gives you access to curves, which makes me very happy as a photography nerd. It's for advanced editing.

Apple is opening its photo book printing service up to third party printers, which makes Microsoft's recent announcement about photo book printing seem weak.

Public beta coming this month, free update coming in Fall as usual.

The iMac is getting some updates. You can now use the 27-inch model to make VR content. The demo is Star Wars, of course. Apple

iMac The venerable iMac computer is getting a refresh across a variety of specs. The screen is getting brighter, the max memory specs are doubling, and they're getting a pair of USB-C ports on the back for connecting fast storage. The 21.5-inch lower level model is getting a serious uptick in terms of graphic processing, which makes it 80% faster than before.

The 21.5-inch iMac 4K Retina now moves to discrete graphics, which makes it three times faster than the previous generation.

The 27-inch 5K iMac goes up to 8 GB of VRAM, which can push up to 5.5-teraflops of computing power so it can handle VR development.

Kaby Lake processors are coming across the board.

Shipping today.

You can use the new iMac to make VR Star Wars with its 5.5-teraflops of computing power. It also helps if you're a really talented VR designer and developer. Apple

The Kaby Lake processor upgrades are coming to the MacBook Pro series as well. Here's the new lineup. Apple

It looks like a regular iMac, but it's darker grey and it's full of insane computing power. Apple

iMac Pro The typical iMac can't handle super hardcore workstation stuff like machine learning development or real-time 3D rendering, so Apple build the iMac Pro. It's the Death Star of iMacs (sticking with the Star Wars theme). Up to 18 cores of Xeon processing power

AMD Radeon Vega graphics will handle the GPU roll.

Up to 22 teraflops of computing power at the high-end which is a crazy amount.

It can have up to 128 GB of ECC memory

Storage goes up to 4 terabytes built in.

It has 4 Thunderbolt ports and built-in 10 gigabit ethernet.

Priced at $4,999 in December.

The new iMac requires redesigned cooling to handle all of its computing power. Apple

iOS 11 is getting some upgrades including a real-time translation function. Apple

iOS 11 Apple started off its iOS 11 presentation by taking a shot at Google's Android fragmentation problem. No punches pulled there. Messages gets an update for to help sync messages across devices more efficiently as you sign in.

Apple Pay now operates on a person-to-person level so you can settle up with your friends after going out to eat.

Siri is getting more conversational voices!

Siri will also now be able to do real-time translation so it can act as a go-between for people who don't have a common language.

Camera and Photos HEVC is the new format for video, which gives increased fidelity with smaller files.

HEIF gives better quality photos at 2x compression.

Portrait Mode in the camera now gets HDR and optical image stabilization.

Machine learning recognizes different events and automatically creates slideshow-style presentations.

Live videos can be trimmed. Did you forget that Live Photos existed? I did.

The dock has been compressed into a single page with all the controls, which might be the most exciting thing announced so far at WWDC 2017. Apple

Apple Maps now works inside malls and airports, so you can literally always find a Cinnobon. Apple

Apple Maps Maps now works inside both malls and airports with layouts of spaces in major cities

The new driving mode helps prevent auto accidents by blocking notifications while driving. It shames you into not being an idiot and texting while operating a vehicle.

Music AirPlay 2 brings a more interactive music experience that lets your friends add songs to the party playlist.

Speaker integration has been upgraded for multi-room solutions.

Apple Music has a social element now, which sounds.....familiar.

That's a lot of apps. Apple

App Store Apple serves up a lot of apps. In fact, they have now delivered 180 billion apps. Now, the App Store is getting a total overhaul. The Today tab features apps and stories about the developers who created them. It's a way to find new apps.

Games now have their own dedicated space. It's the biggest section of the app store so it needs its own room.

In-app purchases can now be promoted in the app store pages.

Apps get their own tab. It's basically everything that isn't a game.

You can now pick between games and Apps (not games) in the app store. Apple

ARKit Apple is diving hard into augmented reality, which is something that Microsoft and Google have been big on lately. It can place virtual objects on real-life surfaces in the world.

ARKit is going to let developers produce more augmented reality stuff. There's an AR Lego demo which sounds great because I can play with Legos, but not step on them. Apple

The new iPad Pro has a bigger 10.5-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which means scrolling will be smoother. Apple

iPad Pro 10.5-inch There's a new iPad Pro in town and it has a bigger screen with a smaller border. 20% larger than the 9.7-inch, with a smaller border.

It still weighs just a pound.

A10X Fusion with a six-core CPU and 12-core GPU which makes it 30-40% faster than the previous version across the board.

It's big enough to give a full-sized on-screen keyboard.

120 Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and responses faster.

Apple Pencil now has just a 20 millisecond latency so it's more like writing. It's also 1 millisecond faster than Microsoft's Surface Pen.

Screens across the range will get 50% brighter.

The screens also now have the color gamut for HDR video.

Here are the prices and configurations for the new iPads. Apple

The Files app for iPad will allow you to actually find things stored in the cloud and on your devices. It works across apps and could be a big deal for productivity or sending sweet memes to your pals. Apple

iOS 11 for iPad The iPad is a different animal than the iPhone and it gets its own iOS 11 features. Here's a look at what the big sibling in the Apple lineup will be getting. Files lets you actually browse things you have stored on the device and in the Cloud on services like Google Drive and Dropbox.

Markup allows you to draw on just about everything from notes to photos to emails. Machine learning recognizes your handwriting. I'd be surprised if it could recognize my handwriting, though.

The dock is now expandable so you can fill it with apps from the bottom like a Mac.

Drag and drop is coming to the iPad so you can move images around.

Multi-tasking gets a slick new interface that lets you drag apps out into the viewing area of the screen.

There's now a document scanner baked into iOS 11 for iPad, which is very handy. Apple