Even more evidence that we’re eating all wrong

From the glorious gluttony that is the turducken, to the gustatory pleasures (#foodporn) that make up so many Instagram photos, Americans sure do know how to eat. What to eat—that is, what we should be eating to stay healthy—remains somewhat elusive. We’re told that Veganism, the meat-heavy Paleo Diet, and the somewhere-in-the-middle Mediterranean Diet are all good for us, contradictions be damned.

But two new studies in The Lancet on nutrition and cardiovascular health—examining which diets made people most prone to develop or even die from major heart-related diseases—are shedding some light on the situation. Their conclusions? While we’ve long been told we should lay off the fat, the new studies support the growing school of thought that too many carbohydrates pose the real threat. And while we should still try to consume fruits and vegetables—preferably raw—we may need fewer servings per day than the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) currently recommends.

“The American Heart Association recommends that you keep your total fat consumption to less than 30 percent of total calories, and to keep your saturated fat to less than 10 percent of calories,” says Dr. Sonia Anand, the director of the population genomics program at Canada’s McMaster University and an author on the studies. But Anand and her colleagues argue that current research fails to support the idea that saturated fat is the real heart killer. “This study adds a whole large data set for such bodies to consider," she says. "And it may be time to revise that recommendation.”

In other words, despite the heart-friendly label on your favorite box of cereal, the contents might actually be doing your cardiovascular health more harm than good.

Nutrition studies come out all the time, and it's often impossible to get clear diet advice from their results. But the new research—the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study—is unique in terms of its scale and intensity. PURE is a prospective cohort study, which means scientists followed a group of individuals that were extremely similar except for the variable being examined. In this case, PURE enrolled 135,335 people between the ages of 35 to 70 from 18 countries and collected data on them for seven years. The study subjects took a survey to record their dietary habits at the beginning of the seven year period, then researchers tracked their food consumption—and kept tabs on who died of cardiovascular disease.

Using cohort studies in nutrition research isn’t unique. But the diversity of countries represented is important. The wealthy, calorically dense nations of North America and Western Europe tend to dominate the data pools of nutritional studies, and that makes it difficult to figure out much of anything. If the dose makes the poison, too much food—whatever its constitution—may ultimately prime us for heart disease. In fact, research suggests that mice given fewer calories to eat live longer. So it seems that separating what we eat from how much we eat is important in terms of understanding human health, and that's hard to do when countries as a whole have unusually gluttonous habits.

By limiting studies to North America and Western Europe, researchers also miss out on examining a wide range of dietary options. Some of the new study's participants had diets that were 60 to 70 percent carbs, while also being very low in fat. Those people, however, were mainly in China and in India. “We would never find that range if we restricted our studies to North America,” Anand says.