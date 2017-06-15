Modern design is both an art and a science. If you have some creative flair, the Graphic Design Certification School gives you the technical skills to excel. The training covers Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign through 312 hands-on tutorials.

Modern design is both an art and a science. If you have some creative flair but lack the technical expertise, the Graphic Design Certification School gives you the skills to excel. The training covers Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign through 312 hands-on tutorials, working towards professional certification. You can get lifetime access now for just $39 at the Popular Science Shop.

Thanks to the boom in online services and mobile apps, skilled designers are needed now more than ever. This training shows you how to create stunning icons, eye-catching logos, and sleek layouts using the big three Adobe apps. Each course starts with the basics, working through every major tool in Photoshop and Illustrator.

That said, the training is not all about pushing pixels. The InDesign course shows you how to design for physical media, from business cards to posters. You also learn about file formats, plugins and color management. After 41 hours of training, you'll walk away with a master diploma certificate that speaks loudly on your resume. It's the perfect way to jumpstart your career in design.

These courses are normally worth $1,197, but you can currently get lifetime access for just $39.