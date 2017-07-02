Everything you need to know about the explosive science of fireworks

And the rockets' red (and blue and green and yellow) glare. Pexels

It’s an age-old tradition: Millions of Americans, from infants to the elderly, attend fireworks shows for the Fourth of July. There’s nothing quite as patriotic as sitting out on a blanket and watching hundreds of explosions light up the sky in honor of your country’s birthday. But how do those explosions even happen? Well, we’re here to arm you with some fun facts about the most patriotic science: pyrotechnics, the chemistry of explosions. It's perfect for showing off smarts at your Fourth of July barbecue. Inside the explosion Fireworks were invented centuries ago in China, and although they look different now, they still have the same fundamental components. The fireworks that you might see at a modern Fourth of July display are aerial shells—these are very different from the fireworks that you might set off at home (if you live in a state that allows fireworks, that is.) Aerial shells are powerful and versatile spheres of explosives and added chemicals. On the outside, all you can see is their grapefruit-sized paper casing and the fuse. But their insides are packed tight with the individual components required to create all the effects that mesmerize us. The most basic duty of a firework is to ascend into the sky and explode. That takes just two main ingredients: an oxygen-rich chemical (known as an oxidizer, like potassium nitrate) and a fuel to burn (sulfur and charcoal are often used). These chemicals are combined to form black powder, which has been used since the earliest Chinese fireworks as a propellant to shoot the shell into the air and as a bursting charge for the actual explosion. The bulk of the aerial shell is composed of marble-sized "stars," chemical pellets that create the specific burst effects. The bursting charge fills the rest of the space in the shell, smartly separated from the black powder that propels it into the air. After all, we don't want the shell to explode immediately. For a launch, the shell is placed in a mortar, a tube that directs it in the right direction and at the right angle. When the lit fuse reaches the lifting charge at the base of the shell, the burning gunpowder provides the momentum for the shell to shoot into the sky. The amount of gunpowder can control how high the shell ascends. Meanwhile, an internal fuse—reaching from the lifting charge to the center of the explosive mass of the shell—has also been lit to time the actual explosion. When the fuse burns to its end, it ignites the bursting charge, igniting the stars and throwing into the sky. These are the outward-expanding bursts that we ooh and ah over. The shell burns up, and all that's left to return to the ground are the charred remains of the paper shell (so don't worry, a properly-exploded firework won't return to Earth and land on you.)

The bright spots jettisoning outward are the ignited star pellets, shooting out from the exploding burst charge. GIPHY

Now, let’s look at these bursts themselves. We’ve seen red, white, and blue fireworks on the Fourth of July, hearts at weddings, even classic characters at Disney’s nightly shows. How do you control the color and shape of a seemingly unrestrained explosion? The colors actually come from chemicals in the stars. Some metal compounds emit colored light when energy is added to them (say, from an explosion). A handy guide to the chemical rainbow is below: Red: strontium

Orange: calcium

Yellow: sodium

Green: barium

Blue: copper

Purple: strontium and copper

White: Aluminum or titanium Blue is one of the most difficult colors to produce, says John Conkling, an adjunct professor of chemistry at Washington College. Recent advances in firework chemistry have helped create more vibrant blue hues (a necessity for a successful display of Fourth of July patriotism.) Next, the fireworks assemble into various shapes and formations through a surprisingly simple technique: the stars are attached to a piece of paper in the shape of the desired pattern. Trying to make a smiley face? Just lay down a circle of stars with a few extra in the center to form the facial features. “It takes a lot of testing,” Conkling says. “You have to figure out exactly how to place them so that the shape or pattern in the sky is what you want it to be.” Sometimes the way the firework explodes is also important. Fireworks that just pop in the air create a very different effect from the ones that crackle as they fade away, or the ones that slowly fade as they arc through the sky like willow branches. There are a lot of possibilities for these effects, so the artist determines what they’re trying to see, and go to the chemist to make it happen, Conkling says. “Fireworks are our medium, like paint,” says Phil Grucci, president and CEO of Fireworks by Grucci. “It’s what we use to create images in the sky.”