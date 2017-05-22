Updated: Every game available for Nintendo Switch

All the Nintendo Switch games in one place. Amazon

It's hard to keep up with new game releases, which is why we're doing it for you. Here's a list of all the Nintendo Switch games out now. We will do our best to keep it as up to date as possible.

ACA NeoGeo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors Nintendo

The original version of this two-player arcade-style fighting game debuted in 1995. It's similar to Tekken or Street Fighter. ACA NeoGeo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors. May 18. Nintendo; $8.

Thumper Nintendo

You're space beetle traveling down a futuristic rail system. Like most rhythm-based games (Guitar Hero, for one), you are required to push buttons in rhythm with the music. What makes this game more difficult (and somewhat mind-melting) is that it makes you play against the rhythm as well. The game's contents are described as "rhythm violence." Cool. Thumper. May 18. Nintendo; $20.

Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical Nintendo

Defend yourself against an opponent as they hurl ‘Boing-Boings’—or bullets—at you. Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical can be played with up to two players. Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical. May 11. Nintendo; $8.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Nintendo

Minecraft has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch. Three cool things this version of Minecraft offers: (1) a Super Mario world, (2) a creative mode where you can build with unlimited resources, and (3) a survival mode where you just fight off groups of people with an arsenal of dope weapons. You can play with up to four players in split-screen mode. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition. May 11. Nintendo; $30.

ACA NeoGeo Garou: Mark of the Wolves Nintendo

Garou: Mark of the Wolves is an arcade-style fighting game from 1999. There's a “Just Defend” system, which gives players who block at the last minute some extra health and the chance for a quick counterattack. ACA NeoGeo Garou: Mark of the Wolves. May 11. Nintendo; $8.

NBA Playgrounds Nintendo

NBA Playgrounds is a multiplayer arcade-style basketball game, similar to NBA Jam. The two-on-two gameplay lets you show off insane—and physically impossible?—basketball skills. Choose from players from every NBA team while you travel to playgrounds around the world dunking and shooting your way to victory. NBA Playgrounds. May 9. Nintendo; $20.

ACA NeoGeo Blazing Star Nintendo

Blazing Star is a two-player shooter that was originally released in 1998. Play as fighter pilots who are battling sentient bio-weapons in order to reclaim their freedom and planet. ACA NeoGeo Blazing Star. May 2. Nintendo; $8.

TumbleSeed Nintendo

In TumbleSeed you attempt to balance a seed as it rolls up a dangerous mountain. In each level, avoid obstacles like holes and creatures. There are five worlds to conquer and 30 abilities to master. TumbleSeed. May 2. Nintendo; $15.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Amazon

A racing game that needs to introduction. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is only available on Nintendo Switch. Race by yourself or battle with friends in the multiplayer modes. It is an updated version of the Wii U release that has 48 courses—32 from the original game and 16 extras that you can download. There are over 40 characters from which to choose. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. April 28. Nintendo; $60.

ACA NeoGeo Over Top Nintendo

ACA NeoGeo Over Top is a single-player racing game that was originally released in 1996. Race through variations in weather and locale, including mountains, winter roads, and cities. ACA NeoGeo Over Top. April 27. Nintendo; $8.

KAMIKO Nintendo

KAMIKO looks a lot like Zelda. You battle demons and try to solve puzzles, making your way to the end of each stage, where you unlock magical gates called Torii. KAMIKO. April 27. Nintendo; $5.

Puyo Puyo Tetris Amazon

Puyo Puyo Tetris combines two of the most famous puzzle games. TrYou can play alone in the single-player adventure mode—which has 10 acts with 10 stages per act—or choose between multiple arcade modes and play with up to 4 players. Each game has both Puyos and Tetris boards. If you are connected to the internet, you can play the online Puzzle League to play against people across the country. Puyo Puyo Tetris. April 25. Amazon; $40.

ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury Nintendo

Fatal Fury is a two-player classic arcade fighting game. Fight in multiple locations trying to diminish your opponent’s life meter before the timer runs out. In the story mode, fight to dismantle a local crime boss’s empire. ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury. April 20. Nintendo; $8.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Nintendo

Here's an updated version of a single-player Sega game that lets you switch between modern HD graphics and audio to 8-bit graphics and music from the original game. Your character—Hu-man or Hu-girl—is transformed by a curse into a half-human, half-lizard. You travel through Monster Land trying to find the Salamander Cross which will remove the curse. While you travel through the world you are transformed into other animal characters that have unique abilities. There are three difficulty levels. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap. April 18. Nintendo; $20.

ACA NeoGeo Samurai Showdown IV Nintendo

Play as one of 17 samurais in this two-player arcade-style combat game. Try to win battles using combos and special attacks. There are different endings depending on which character you choose. ACA NeoGeo Samurai Showdown IV. April 13. Nintendo; $8.

Mr. Shifty Nintendo

In this single-player you're a bullet-dodging, enemy-outsmarting assassin trying to break into secure buildings. There are more than 140 levels. Mr. Shifty. April 13. Nintendo; $15.

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Nintendo

Jackbox Party Pack 3 lets you play with up to eight players. It has five party games including trivia, guessing games, and a silly survey. You can play with phones, tablets, or computers, so you don't need to buy any extra controllers. The Jackbox Party Pack 3. April 13. Nintendo; $25.

ACA NeoGeo Alpha Mission II Nintendo

In this arcade-style shooter, you're mission is to liberate the universe from the evil Seven Star Alliance. It has a two-player mode, so invite over a friend. ACA NeoGeo Alpha Mission II. April 6. Nintendo; $8.

Graceful Explosion Machine Nintendo

Maneuver through a colorful, soothing world of geometric shapes. The side-scrolling shooter game has over 30 levels and synth-inspired soundtrack. Graceful Explosion Machine. April 6. Nintendo; $13.

Vroom in the Night Sky Nintendo

You're Luna, and you've got a magical bike and a mission to collect Stardusts. To get to the Stardusts, you got to get floating Keystars to open floating gates. Improve your bike and your technique to improve your Stardust gathering. Vroom in the Night Sky. April 5. Nintendo; $10.

LEGO City Undercover Amazon

In LEGO City Undercover, fight crime—a mission that can involve commandeering vehicles and changing into disguises—in the city's 20 districts. Lego City Undercover was originally released only on Wii U, but the new version allows you to play in a two-player (split screen) co-op mode. It was also remastered and made available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. LEGO City Undercover. April 4. Nintendo; $60.

ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug Nintendo

In this arcade-style action game, play as Marco and Tarma—two members of the specials forces team called “Peregrine Falcon Squad”—to retrieve a stolen weapon from General Donald Morden. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug. March 30. Nintendo; $8.

Snake Pass Nintendo

Solve puzzles as a snake named Noodle and his hummingbird friend, Doodle. Master the slithering and coiling techniques of a snake in order to find items and ultimately rid your home of bad guys. Snake Pass. March 28. Nintendo; $20.

Has-Been Heroes Amazon

Has-Been Heroes is a single-player action/adventure game. And by many accounts it's hard. As a group aging and forgotten warriors, you venture on an important mission from the king. That mission is to take the two princesses to school. Unlock items and spells as you make your way through battling bad guys and level bosses. Has-Been Heroes. March 28. Amazon; $20.

Othello Nintendo

Play against a friend or choose between 16 difficulty levels. Black or white, try to conquer the entire board. Othello. March 23. Nintendo; $5.

Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers Nintendo

In this single-player simulation game, develop a city by chopping wood, constructing buildings, and obtaining new resources. You can even have pets to help with your hunting or gathering of resources. Collect items and grow your village! Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers. March 23. Nintendo; $10.

ACA NeoGeo Turf Masters Nintendo

Play as one of six golfers, each with their own unique abilities. Go against a friend to find out once and for all who really is the true Turf Master. (Because that's definitely a title you've been fighting over.) ACA NeoGeo Turf Masters. March 23. Amazon; $8.

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ Amazon

Collect items and kill enemies as you crawl around an elaborate tunnel system under Isaac’s house. The game's programming combines over 11,000 variables to create unique maps for each level. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+. March 17. Amazon; $43.

Human Resource Machine Nintendo

In Human Resource Machine, complete tasks given to you by your boss in hopes of a promotion. Logically place simple commands in a row to optimize workflow. Human Resource Machine. March 16. Nintendo; $10.

ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters â€˜94 Nintendo

Fight 3-on-3 with this retro style fighting game. The game is an emulation of a Japanese arcade game from 1994. It was the first in the King of Fighters series. Battle away, diminishing your opponents health, as the timer counts down. Human Resource Machine. March 16. Nintendo; $8.

Little Inferno Nintendo

Burn items to keep warm. In this game world, it hasn’t stopped snowing for years. In order to progress in the game, try and achieve combos by burning different items together. Little Inferno. March 16. Nintendo; $10.

World of Goo Nintendo

World of Goo is a two-player physics-inspired puzzle game wherein you build structures made of goo balls. World of Goo. March 16. Nintendo; $10.

Master Blaster Zero Nintendo

Master Blaster Zero is an 8bit, 2D action-adventure game. It's the updated version of the 1988 game Master Blaster, and boasts new weapons, levels, improved gameplay, and a multiplayer mode. Blaster Master Zero. March 9. Nintendo; $10.

Voez Nintendo

In this single-player touchscreen game, tap falling notes on the screen in rhythm to the music. There are more than 100 songs and three difficulty levels. Voez. March 9. Nintendo; $25.

ACA NeoGeo World Heroes Perfect Nintendo

World Perfect Heroes is an arcade-style fighting game featuring 16 characters based on real people. Two of the characters, Johnny Maximum and Julius Carn, are modeled after Joe Montano and Genghis Khan, respectively. World Heroes Perfect. March 9. Nintendo; $8.

ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters â€˜98 Nintendo

The King of Fighters '98 is another arcade-style fighting game. Choose between the game's 38 characters and compare your score to people around the world. The King of Fighters '98. March 9. Nintendo; $8.

ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3 Nintendo

Metal Slug 3 is a two-player run-and-gun. Choose between four different characters and three difficulty settings, and compete against high scores from all over the world. Metal Slug 3. March 9. Nintendo; $8.

ACA NeoGeo Nam-1975 Nintendo

Survive gunfire as members of the U.S. Special Forces. Nam-1975. March 9. Nintendo; $8.

ACA NeoGeo Shock Troopers Nintendo

Expect a lot of explosions. What's cool: the choices you make at the beginning of the game could totally change how the story unfolds. Shock Troopers. March 9. Nintendo; $8.

ACA NeoGeo Waku Waku 7 Nintendo

Wake Waku 7 is an extra colorful arcade-style fighting game. Waku Waku 7. March 9. Nintendo; $8.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Amazon

An updated classic. Roam around the vast, open world of Hyrule battling baddies, solving puzzles, and searching for goodies. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo, March 3. Amazon; $60.

1-2-Switch Amazon

1-2-Switch is a multiplayer party game. Explore the 28 mini games, including competitive cow milking. 1-2-Switch. Nintendo, March 3. Amazon; $50.

Super Bomberman R Amazon

Super Bomberman R is original to Nintendo Switch. Play through the 50 levels in story mode or fight up to seven other people in battle mode. Super Bomberman R. Konami, March 3. Amazon; $55.

FAST RMX Amazon

Compete with anti-gravity vehicles in this arcade-style racer. Play with up to four players in the multiplayer split screen mode or up the ante with the eight-player version in online or local mode. Choose from 30 different scenic tracks and 15 futuristic vehicles. Fast RMX. Shin'en, March 3. Amazon; $20.

I Am Setsuna Amazon

An homage to Japanese role-playing games. Follow the story of Setsuna as she battles to save her world. I Am Setsuna. Square Enix, March 3. Amazon; $60.

Just Dance 2017 Amazon

The cover says it all. Boogie down with friends with Just Dance 2017. Just Dance 2017. Ubisoft, March 3. Amazon; $60.

Skylanders Imaginators Amazon

Create your own Seneis to defeat Kaos and his minions and help restore peace. Skylanders Imaginators. Activision, March 3. Amazon; $60.

Snipperclips - Cut it out, together!Â Amazon

"Snip" each other into the right paper shapes to complete the puzzles. Honestly, it's hard to explain, so here's a quick video. You can play with up to three other players in party mode. Snipperclips - Cut it out, together! Nintendo, March 3. Amazon; $20.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Amazon

A 2D side-scrolling action game designed to look like an old 8bit retro game. Control the Shovel Knight as he destroys enemies and digs up treasures. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. March 3. Amazon; $25.

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Amazon

Expansion pack and prequel to Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment. Marchrd, 2017 3. Amazon; $10.