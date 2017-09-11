Updated: Every game available for Nintendo Switch
The definitive list, continually updated. Part two.
It's hard to keep up with new game releases, so we're doing it for you. This is our second running list. To be totally transparent: the first one was getting so long, it was becoming a big pain to work with on the backend. Anyway, here's a continuation of that grand list of Nintendo Switch games currently on sale. We will do our best to keep it as up to date as possible.
We will also be updating you on useful Nintendo Switch gear and accessories. Here are our favorites at the moment:
Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack is a side-scrolling action game similar to Mega Man, but with updated HD graphics. Play as Gunvolt, a freedom fighter with supernatural powers trying to save his world from two evil groups.
Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack. August 31. Amazon; $40.
This 8-bit-style action-adventure game has got 140 levels, plus a level editor to design your own.
League of Evil. August 31. Nintendo; $8.
Zed Blade is a two-player, side-scrolling shooter game. Choose your aircraft and weapon—each one suits a different playing style—to defeat the evil forces of Yggdrasil.
ACA NeoGeo Zed Blade. August 31. Nintendo; $8.
After a Rabbids character finds a piece of technology that can combine objects, the Rabbids world is merged with the Mushroom Kingdom. Use strategy to defeat bad guys while picking up coins and upgrading weapons. You'll see all your Mario world favorites, including Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi. Play solo or with a friend.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. August 29. Amazon; $55.
If you've spent hours playing Tetris, you'll like this. Instead of forming rows of shapes on the bottom of the screen, you must demolish obstacles that are preventing your air balloon or air ship from floating upwards.
ACA NeoGeo Puzzled. August 24. Nintendo; $8.
Forma 8 is a minimalist, open-world action-adventure game. Play as a black org-looking character that receives power-ups while solving mysteries, exploring caves, and battling enemies.
Piczle Lines DX is a block-based puzzle game. Connect sets of similar numbers on a gridded level board to create hidden pictures. Each set of numbers creates a different colored line. What makes this game tricky is when you are connecting a pair of nines together, the line you draw has to take up nine spots on the grid. This is what creates the design on the board. It's hard to explain, so you can check out the trailer here.
Piczle Lines DX. August 24. Nintendo; $10.
Minecraft Story Mode is a single-player adventure game that comes with eight different episodes. You are on a quest to find The Order Stone, which will allow you to save the world. Each choice you make leads the story in a new direction.
Minecraft Story Mode: The Complete Adventure. August 22. Amazon; $39.
ACA NeoGeo Magician Lord is a side-scrolling, fantasy-action game that can be played with two people. Fight your way through levels as a magician named Elta in order to save the world from a resurrected evil being.
ACA NeoGeo Magician Lord. August 17. Nintendo; $8.
Sky Ride is a fast-paced, single-player game wherein you blast approaching foes while riding around on a flying bike.
Party favorite Jackbox has made its way to the Switch. Spend your evening playing trivia games, competing in drawing challenges, and coming up with convincing bluffs to trick your friends. It supports up to 10 players. You can play with phones, tablets, or computers, so you don't need to buy any extra controllers.
The Jackbox Party Pack. August 17. Nintendo; $25.
Jackbox Party Pack 2 lets you play with up to eight players. It has five party games including a sound effects challenge, an absurd art auction, and a bomb-diffusing game. You can play with phones, tablets, or computers, so you don't need to buy any extra controllers. One game—The Lie Swatter—can even be played with up to 100 players.
The Jackbox Party Pack 2. August 17. Nintendo; $25.
Sonic the Hedgehog is back. Play with up to two players in this classic game with improved graphics.
Sonic Mania. August 15. Amazon; $20.
You play as a young boy named Otto who becomes friends with a Troll. The two of you must use your skills to survive in the dangerous forests.
Interested in talking about deals and gadgets? Request to join our secret Facebook group. With all our product stories, the goal is simple: more information about the stuff you're thinking about buying. We may sometimes get a cut from a purchase, but if something shows up on one of our pages, it’s because we like it. Period.