Updated: Every game available for Nintendo Switch

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack Nintendo

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack is a side-scrolling action game similar to Mega Man, but with updated HD graphics. Play as Gunvolt, a freedom fighter with supernatural powers trying to save his world from two evil groups. Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack. August 31. Amazon; $40.

League of Evil Nintendo

This 8-bit-style action-adventure game has got 140 levels, plus a level editor to design your own. League of Evil. August 31. Nintendo; $8.

ACA NeoGeo Zed Blade Nintendo

Zed Blade is a two-player, side-scrolling shooter game. Choose your aircraft and weapon—each one suits a different playing style—to defeat the evil forces of Yggdrasil. ACA NeoGeo Zed Blade. August 31. Nintendo; $8.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Amazon Buy

After a Rabbids character finds a piece of technology that can combine objects, the Rabbids world is merged with the Mushroom Kingdom. Use strategy to defeat bad guys while picking up coins and upgrading weapons. You'll see all your Mario world favorites, including Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi. Play solo or with a friend. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. August 29. Amazon; $55.

ACA NeoGeo Puzzled Nintendo

If you've spent hours playing Tetris, you'll like this. Instead of forming rows of shapes on the bottom of the screen, you must demolish obstacles that are preventing your air balloon or air ship from floating upwards. ACA NeoGeo Puzzled. August 24. Nintendo; $8.

Forma 8 Nintendo

Forma 8 is a minimalist, open-world action-adventure game. Play as a black org-looking character that receives power-ups while solving mysteries, exploring caves, and battling enemies. Forma 8. August 24. Nintendo; $10.

Piczle Lines DX Nintendo

Piczle Lines DX is a block-based puzzle game. Connect sets of similar numbers on a gridded level board to create hidden pictures. Each set of numbers creates a different colored line. What makes this game tricky is when you are connecting a pair of nines together, the line you draw has to take up nine spots on the grid. This is what creates the design on the board. It's hard to explain, so you can check out the trailer here. Piczle Lines DX. August 24. Nintendo; $10.

Minecraft Story Mode: The Complete Adventure Amazon Buy

Minecraft Story Mode is a single-player adventure game that comes with eight different episodes. You are on a quest to find The Order Stone, which will allow you to save the world. Each choice you make leads the story in a new direction. Minecraft Story Mode: The Complete Adventure. August 22. Amazon; $39.

ACA NeoGeo Magician Lord Nintendo

ACA NeoGeo Magician Lord is a side-scrolling, fantasy-action game that can be played with two people. Fight your way through levels as a magician named Elta in order to save the world from a resurrected evil being. ACA NeoGeo Magician Lord. August 17. Nintendo; $8.

Sky Ride Nintendo

Sky Ride is a fast-paced, single-player game wherein you blast approaching foes while riding around on a flying bike. Sky Ride. August 17. Nintendo; $7.

The Jackbox Party Pack Nintendo

Party favorite Jackbox has made its way to the Switch. Spend your evening playing trivia games, competing in drawing challenges, and coming up with convincing bluffs to trick your friends. It supports up to 10 players. You can play with phones, tablets, or computers, so you don't need to buy any extra controllers. The Jackbox Party Pack. August 17. Nintendo; $25.

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Nintendo

Jackbox Party Pack 2 lets you play with up to eight players. It has five party games including a sound effects challenge, an absurd art auction, and a bomb-diffusing game. You can play with phones, tablets, or computers, so you don't need to buy any extra controllers. One game—The Lie Swatter—can even be played with up to 100 players. The Jackbox Party Pack 2. August 17. Nintendo; $25.

Sonic Mania Amazon Buy

Sonic the Hedgehog is back. Play with up to two players in this classic game with improved graphics. Sonic Mania. August 15. Amazon; $20.

Troll & I Amazon Buy

You play as a young boy named Otto who becomes friends with a Troll. The two of you must use your skills to survive in the dangerous forests. Troll & I. August 15. Amazon; $30.