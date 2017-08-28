Five essential Dropbox tools you might be missing

Dig deeper into Dropbox and reap the benefits. David Nield/Popular Science

Since its launch in 2007, Dropbox has become a leading product for fast and efficient file syncing between computers and the cloud. You can use it to keep files up-to-date across multiple computers, collaborate on work with other people, and back up your most important information. But are you really using Dropbox to its full potential? Up your storage game with these five advanced hacks for the app.

1. Keep certain files off the computer

As a default, Dropbox will sync all of the files you've stored in it to your local computer. But if you'd prefer to keep certain files in the cloud and off your hard drive, an advanced feature lets you sync just some of them. If you change your mind, you can always tweak the setting, or download and upload files manually through Dropbox's web interface. Called Selective Sync, this option can be a godsend when your computer lacks free local storage space. Instead of downloading and syncing all of your folders, which (depending on what you have in your Dropbox) can take up a lot of room, the feature will keep selected folders off your computer. The app will still keep those files safe in the cloud, and on any other machines you use with Dropbox. On some computers, you can choose not to store any Dropbox data locally at all—though part of the service's appeal is having all of your files available on all your devices.

Choose which folders should sync to which computers. David Nield/Popular Science

You can find the Selective Sync option in Dropbox's desktop client, available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. On Windows, start by clicking the Dropbox icon in the notification area. On macOS and Linux, click the same icon on the menu bar. Next, on all computers, click the gear icon and choose Preferences from the list. Under the Account heading, hit the Selective Sync button to choose which Dropbox folders to sync to the computer you're currently using. As you upload new folders to Dropbox, you may have to update your Selective Sync settings. For example, when you do add new folders to your local Dropbox storage on one computer, they will automatically sync everywhere else. So if you want to keep them off of some device, you'll have to visit the Selective Sync menu on that device to get rid of new files.

2. Save files to your phone

On your phone, Dropbox doesn't work the same way as it does on your computer: The apps for Android and iOS don't save and sync files like the desktop clients for Windows and macOS do. Instead they show you your files in the cloud, like the Dropbox web app does. Even when you open up a file through the phone apps, you still view it in the cloud rather than downloading it. But what if you want to store files locally on a phone or tablet? This capability would let you view large photos or videos while you're traveling and can't rely on a strong Wi-Fi or cellular connection. For cases like those, Dropbox lets you cache files to your portable devices for offline use.

Sync files for offline access on phones and tablets. David Nield/Popular Science

To download these files, first open your Dropbox app. Tap the drop-down menu next to any file or folder, and then hit the Available offline switch (on Android) or the Make Available Offline option (on iOS). The chosen files will sync to your phone or tablet, and a green checkmark icon will appear to confirm the download. Now you'll be able to open these files with or without an internet connection. You can make up to 100 folders available offline. Before you head out on a trip or put your phone in airplane mode, you can ensure that you've downloaded the very latest versions of your saved files. Open the app and switch to the Offline tab. Then, Dropbox will make sure to save the most recent updates.

3. Restore deleted files

Recovering files that you've accidentally deleted can be a tedious process—and it's not always successful. File recovery won't always end with you getting your data back...unless those files were stored within your Dropbox folder. Dropbox hangs on to deleted files and folders for a period of 30 days, or even longer in some cases: Dropbox Business plans (from $12.50 per user per month) offer 120 days worth of file restorations, while for Plus accounts, the add-on called Extended Version History ($3.99 on top of the usual $9.99 a month) extends that to a whole year. In a bonus, the space taken up by deleted files won't count against your total Dropbox storage quota.

Dropbox makes it straightforward to recover deleted files. David Nield/Popular Science

To restore files, head to the Dropbox website, then browse to the erased file's former location and click the Show deleted files link on the left. Deceased files and folders will appear in gray. You can bring them back from digital death by clicking on the three dots to the side of that entry and choosing Restore. Alternatively, to see files you've recently erased, click the Deleted files link on the left of the Dropbox interface. Any of this data can be restored to its previous location: Simply click on the filename and then select Restore.

4. Back up social media photos

Dropbox plays very nicely with IFTTT (If This Then That), a web-based service that can link different apps and accounts together. For example, you could use IFTTT to automatically post all your Twitter photos to Instagram and vice versa—but in this case we're going to focus on using IFTTT in conjunction with Dropbox. Once you create a free IFTTT account, you can set up custom "applets," programs that need both a trigger and a resulting action. If, for your trigger, you select Instagram and Any new photo, and for your resulting action, you choose Dropbox and Add file from URL, an applet will effectively save all your Instagram photos to your Dropbox account. You can also set up the applet so that only photos marked with a specific hashtag will go into your Dropbox.

IFTTT helps you to do more with Dropbox. David Nield/Popular Science

Here's another helpful applet you can set up: For the trigger, choose Facebook and You are tagged in a photo, and for the resulting action, once again choose Dropbox and Add file from URL. Now IFTTT will save all the Facebook pictures you're tagged in straight to your Dropbox (provided you have permission to view them on Facebook). Play around with the options on IFTTT to get an idea of all the different ways you can plug Dropbox into your social media accounts. It supports Facebook and Instagram, as we've already mentioned, as well as Twitter, Tumblr, Pinterest, and others.

5. Put expiration dates on shared links

Dropbox makes it very easy to share files and folders over the internet: The app provides a link to the content you've stored in the cloud, and you simply paste that URL into an email or send it over social media. Even if recipients don't have their own Dropbox accounts, they can still click this link to view the content you're sharing. In addition to this simple sharing, take a look at the extra options that Dropbox provides. In particular, it lets you put expiration dates on links. The main reason you might want to do this is because it gives your files extra security. For example, if the link subsequently falls into the wrong hands after the expiration time has passed, your foes won't be able to access your file. Just be sure to mention that the link is time-sensitive when you pass it on to the intended recipient.

Add expiration dates to your links for extra security. David Nield/Popular Science