E3 2017: A casual gamer's guide to all the cool new video game stuff

Every year, the video game industry descends upon California for E3, a trade show dedicated to all the new stuff happening--or about to happen--in gaming. Die-hard gamers can spend almost the entire week dissecting the coverage and analyzing the announcements. Some of us, however, are simply "casuals" who just want to know about the cool stuff coming down the pipe. We will update this page as cool new stuff is announced, so stay tuned here!

CONSOLES

Xbox One X

The new Xbox One X has a small form factor, an awkward name, and heaps of processing power. Microsoft

Microsoft has been teasing its new Project Scorpio Xbox for months, but it's finally real, and it's called the Xbox One X. Awkward name aside, the new $499 machine is crammed full of enough computing power to run some 4K games at 60 fps. It also has a liquid-cooled vapor chamber to keep it from overheating. To really get the benefit of the upgraded Xbox One X, you'll likely want to have a high-end system to surround it, including a 4K TV and advanced surround sound. Otherwise, you're probably best sticking to the regular Xbox One S, which has gotten a price drop down to $249 to start. Oddly, VR didn't seem to make much of an impact at all on the Xbox Team. Release date: November 7th

GAMES

Forza 7

The Forza franchize, with its bevy of shiny supercars has always been a platform for Microsoft to show off what the Xbox can do. Forza 7 is no different, promising all sorts of intense graphics and textures running at the maxed-out 4K 60 fps resolution. Release date: October 3rd

Cuphead

While most new games focus on hyper-realistic graphics, this quirky action game has the aesthetics of a cartoon from the 1930s. This game has been in development forever, but now has an official release date and it looks rather delightful. Release date: September 29th

Assassin's Creed: Origins

With all the time traveling that happens in the Assassin's Creed franchise, it's hard to keep track of where the real origins lie, but if this title is to be believed, you'll find out while doing parkour all over ancient Egypt. Release date: October 27th

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

This Nintendo Switch title is the latest in a long string of semi-odd crossover games with familiar Nintendo characters. Apparently, this colorful game plays more like a turn-based RPG than an action game. Release date: August 29th

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

One of the most charming trailers to also include gratuitous violence comes from this adventure-style game based in the land of the Lord of the Rings. Watch that and tell us you don't want to go hang out and do some quests with Bruz, the orc.

Fallout 4 VR

There has been relatively little talk about VR at this year's E3 so far, at least from many of the big names, but the beloved Fallout franchise is getting some virtual reality love. It will be available on the HTC Vive in case you feel like diving deeper into a nuclear post-apocalypse. Release date: October 2017

OTHER HARDWARE

Logitech Powerplay Wireless Charging System and Mouse

There are two surface options for the mouse pad, including fabric and a hard surface. Logitech