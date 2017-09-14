65 percent off Bluetooth speakers and other good deals happening today

For more deals and product chatter, check out our exclusive Facebook group.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger Amazon Buy

As a rule of thumb, stay away from discounted juice. Anker power banks are the exception—especially if they're going for 50 percent off. This 26800-mAh—that's enough to charge a smartphone seven times—portable power pack uses dual micro USB inputs to return your device to full charge twice as fast. There are three USB ports in all. $50.

DOSS Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Buy

The water- and dust-resistant DOSS Bluetooth speaker charges with a micro USB cable has a 12-hour battery life for the speaker, 48-hours of juice for the built-in flashlight, and can be used from up to 33 feet away from your device. The best part: Right now 20-watt speaker is on sale for 65 percent off. It also has an adorable fox on the front. $45.

Huntkey 2-Outlet Wall Mount Cradle Amazon Buy

The Huntkey two-outlet wall mount uses your existing three-prong outlets to add dual 2.1-amp USB charging ports. An indent on top of the wall mount allows you to rest your phone so it isn't dangling or on the floor. Right now it is 50 percent off, or $10.

SodaStream Genesis Amazon Buy

If you go through two to three bottles of seltzer a day like I do, you might want to invest in a SodaStream. Today, the SodaStream Genesis is 26 percent off. The set comes with a mini CO2 canister, a rebate for a larger CO2 canister, and a one-liter reusable seltzer bottle. $59

Thermos Amazon Buy

As winter approaches, you may be looking to replace your leaking insulated beverage container with a new one from Thermos. Not only does the brand have R2D2 themed commuter bottles and stainless stain food jars with folding spoons, said products are 30 percent off.