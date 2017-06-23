Don’t get too hyped about 'Planet 10' just yet

After Pluto got demoted in 2006, we were back to being a boring old eight-planet solar system. Then, last year, astronomers announced they’d found hints of a hidden ninth planet in the outer solar system. Scientists are still trying to figure out whether Planet Nine really exists, and now it seems they’re already speculating about a TENTH planet, also dark and mysterious--and possibly not actually there. What a whirlwind.

In a paper in the Astronomical Journal, planetary scientists Kat Volk and Renu Malhotra from the University of Arizona suggest there may be another planet hidden on the outskirts of the Kuiper belt. If it’s there, they think it could be similar in mass to Mars and Earth, orbiting the sun at a distance of about 60 AU. That’s 60 times the distance between the sun and Earth.

Planet Nine, by contrast, may be 10 times the mass of Earth, circling the sun from as far as 700 AU.

Out beyond Neptune, the Kuiper belt is a huge, crowded ring of icy junk leftover from the formation of the solar system, like comets and dwarf planets such as Pluto. And in fact, if the hypothetical Planet Ten is as small as the scientists think it is, it may not have enough gravity to clear its orbit of debris, which is one of the requirements necessary to be considered a planet. That was the same problem that got Pluto in trouble 11 years ago. If it hasn’t cleared its path around the sun, Planet Ten could be just another dwarf planet, a second-class planetary citizen who doesn’t get a ton of respect.

For now, Volk and Malhotra have only seen the gravitational footprints of a possible hidden planet--nobody’s laid eyes on the real thing. They think it’s there because something’s tilting the orbits of distant Kuiper Belt Objects (KBOs) out of whack.