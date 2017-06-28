DNA may finally find a family for strange creatures that stumped Darwin

Some animals are just impossibly weird (see: the platypus). But members of the genus Macrauchenia are, by nature of being very much extinct, a tad more mysterious than even our most perplexing modern creatures.

When Charles Darwin first dug up pieces of these animals in 1834, he and paleontologist Richard Owen were seriously stumped. The animal's body shape seemed fairly camel- or llama-esque (indeed, the name of the genus translates to "long llama") but it had triple-hooved feet that resembled those of a rhinoceros. Most perplexing was its nose: unlike the majority of mammals, the nostril holes on its skull were high atop the head, between the eye sockets. Scientists now believe this is the sign of some kind of trunk, but it was once suggested that they actually used them as some kind of snorkel.

The South American genus, which seems to have died out for good around 10,000 years ago and has no living descendants, has been basically without a family since its discovery. In 2015, a study of the proteins inside the ancient bones suggested a close kinship to perissodactyla, an order of "odd-toed ungulates" that includes tapirs, rhinoceroses, horses and their ilk. According to that analysis, Macrauchenia had branched off from the lineage of any surviving ungulates about 60 million years or so. But while the study of proteins allowed scientists to infer what the animals' DNA might have looked like—proteins are, after all, created under the instruction of the genes carried by our DNA—paleontologists were unable to get at the DNA itself. Until now.

In a study published Tuesday in Nature Communications, an international team of researchers announced success in tracing out the genetic history of the unusual ungulates. And it took some creative thinking. Ancient DNA is difficult to study because DNA degrades quickly (especially in warm, wet environments like South America), so scientists have to piece together a fossil's genetic code using whatever clues are still around. Even mitochondrial DNA, which is passed down directly from mother to child, stored in the power house of the cell, and generally more resilient than the DNA kept in the nucleus, is quickly degraded by the ravages of time.