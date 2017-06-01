Compression tights might not actually help tired muscles

Compression tights are an incredibly popular tool among runners, from elite athletes to amateur weekend warriors. The reasoning seems sound: When you run, your leg muscles contract to slow down the muscle vibrations that occur as you bounce up and down. These constant contractions are thought to cause much of the fatigue experienced by distance runners. Because compression tights reduce those muscle vibrations, exercise scientists have previously hypothesized that they should accordingly strengthen a runner’s performance.

Nike wanted to better understand this mechanism and see if the tights really held up to their hype. So they reached out to a group of researchers at Ohio State University to test it out. Through a small study that employed 10 male runners, the researchers found that, though the tights did significantly lower those muscle vibrations, in the end, that didn’t translate to a reduction in muscle fatigue. The researchers recently presented their results at the American College of Sports Medicine’s annual meeting.

The researchers performed the study over two different days. On the first day, they had the runners (all of whom were experienced, running at least three times a week for a minimum of 30 minutes) wear compression socks and run a 30 minute intensive endurance run on a specialized treadmill, at 80 percent their VO2max (a measure of an individual’s peak oxygen consumption during exercise). The point of this hard run was to ensure the athletes reached—but only just barely surpassed—their anaerobic threshold. This forces the body to build up lactic acid and causes muscle fatigue, says lead study author Ajit Chaudhari, a professor of biomedical engineering at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

With the help of high-speed cameras and small reflectors placed on the thighs and lower legs (a technique called optical motion capture), the scientists were able to measure how much the runners’ muscles vibrated. They also measured the athletes’ leg strength and jump heights before and after their intense runs. On the second day, they had the runners perform the same exercises, but this time without compression socks.