When you need to understand complex ideas, there is no substitute for reading. The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle is the ultimate reference library for developers, covering everything from web development to software engineering.

When you're trying to understand complex ideas, there is no substitute for reading. The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle is the ultimate reference library for developers, covering everything from web development to back-end engineering. You can grab all nine eBooks now for just $29 via the Popular Science Shop.

Whether you're an experienced programmer or just starting out, reference books are great for checking your syntax and learning best practices. In addition, this bundle has been carefully selected with all skill levels in mind. Each book shows you how to set up your system before you even write a line of code.

The bundle covers programming with Python and how to use JavaScript in various settings. The eBooks on Swift and Xamarin are great for aspiring app developers, while the Angular 2 title helps you build powerful web platforms. You can also read up on essential Java, high-performance Scala, building with React, and the wonders of Git. In total, you gain lifetime access to over 2,900 pages of knowledge.

These eBooks would normally run for a total of $324, but you can grab them now for $29—that's over 90 percent off the regular price.