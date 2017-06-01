Climate change will mean more rain for some—and none for others

Desiccated lake bed from the Turfan Basin of far western China. This lake has dried up completely within the past decade or so as the planet has warmed and precipitation has shifted away from this region.

Putnam’s research found that climate change will shift the Earth’s thermal equator—the area around which the planet’s rain belts and dry zones are organized. During the northern hemisphere’s summer, wet areas will get wetter, and dry areas will get drier. During winter, rain belts and drylands will expand northward.

“We’re interested in how the planet’s water resources are going to change in the future with a warming planet,” says study author Aaron Putnam, an Assistant Professor at the University of Maine's School of Earth and Climate Sciences & Climate Change Institute.

“When the well's dry, we know the worth of water,” Benjamin Franklin wrote in a 1746 edition of "Poor Richard’s Almanac". Although his intention was allegorical—the 18th century equivalent of “we don’t know what we’ve got ‘till it’s gone"—two centuries of questionable water management from the Dust Bowl to the recent California drought would transform his metaphor into a truism. Water is life, after all, and according to a recent study in the journal Science Advances , [climate change] (http://www.popsci.com/tags/climate-change) threatens our supply by shifting where future rain will fall .

In concrete terms, this means that the tropics will get wetter and the subtropics and middle latitudes will become drier, especially in June, July, and August. Monsoons in the northern hemisphere will get stronger, and those in the southern hemisphere will weaken. The idea of a stronger monsoon season in the north is particularly striking given that some parts of Asia are already struggling with the annual deluge. Just this week, monsoon-triggered landslides, mudslides, and floods in Sri Lanka killed more than 90 people.

The drylands of the western United States, inner Asia (like Mongolia), and the Middle East will become even drier, while Amazonia will shift northwards, making Venezuela wetter. Eastern Brazil and the Bolivian Altiplano, a region that includes parts of the Amazon rainforest, will get drier. Over the past decade, a mix of deforestation and climate change have already allowed the ordinarily wet rainforest to burn.

The researchers came to this conclusion by analyzing paleoclimate data from around the world, to see how precipitation in the past responded to previous shifts in climate.

“You can think of paleoclimate data as the geological record that are preserved in various ways on the Earth's surface and its geochemical history,” says Putnam. “I think the most visual and perhaps most robust example particularly for tracking Earth's rainfall patterns and precipitation around the planet are these closed basin lakes that fill up and then evaporate away, they're telling us about past rainfall. If you go to a place like the great basin of the American southwest, if you were to fly over say from New York to San Francisco and look down out the window, you'd see those dry intermontane basins in Nevada are etched at the rims with ancient shorelines. That means they were filled and that was a lake district at some point in the past.”

The paleoclimate record includes everything from these closed lake basins, stalagmite data, to lake sediment data and ice core data, as well as techniques like radio carbon data and uranium thorium dating, which together create a cohesive picture. By looking backwards, we can understand better how the Earth will respond to the conditions we’re creating with manmade climate change.

“This is knowledge that we came about in the nuclear revolution,” says Putnam, “and understanding of nuclear physics. These clocks are extremely accurate. A lot of our understanding of not just geology and past climate, but also of our world and technologies, are built from the same innovations that gave rise to these geo-chronological tools.”