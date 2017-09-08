A chemical meant to save plants is actually killing them—and it's spreading

An herbicide for a new crop of genetically engineered soybeans might be harming other fields. Depositphotos

An American farm is as much of a marvel of modern chemistry as it is of Mother Nature. This time of year, the landscapes across states like Nebraska, Missouri, and Arkansas are commanded by verdant fields of billowing corn and low-slung bushes growing soy. The crops' successes can be attributed to the soils and the rains, of course. But for better or worse, we've also got synthetic fertilizers made from natural gas, insecticides designed to stop voracious critters, and weed killers like 3,6-dichloro-2-methoxybenzoic acid (better known as dicamba) to thank for the bounty. But the relationship between plant and chemical has grown volatile. According to research out of the University of Missouri, dicamba is has harmed more than 3 million acres of soybeans in more than 1,400 separate incidents, across 20 states. Are we planting the seeds of our own demise? Why are we using dicamba? As far as modern herbicides go, dicamba is fairly old. But while the chemical has been in use since the 1940s, that use has been limited until recently. As of 2012, the most recent year for which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has compiled data, the chemical ranked towards the bottom of commonly used pesticides. Its bottom ranking was likely due its tendency to drift onto other fields—and the fact that it is virulently toxic to soybeans, a staple crop in much of the Midwest. Soybeans are processed into oil and protein to feed animals, with a smaller portion of the harvest ending up in human products: soy milk, tofu, etc. Soybeans also play a crucial role in maintaining the region’s soil health by replacing the nitrogen that corn, another staple crop, tends to remove.

Most commonly used herbicides, measured in terms of millions of pounds per active ingredient, as of 2012 data. Kendra Pierre-Louis using EPA data.

For much of the past 20 years, glyphosate was the plant killer of choice. Glyphosate, better known as RoundUp, was created by the agrochemical company Monsanto in 1970. Like dicamba, glyphosate’s use was originally fairly limited, as it could only be sprayed in places where people wanted to kill off all of the plants—between rows in orchards, for example, or in train yards. A corn farmer who sprayed glyphosate on her field to take care of weeds would wind up with no corn. But in the 1990s, Monsanto began selling a series of patented, genetically modified, “RoundUp”-ready seeds. Monsanto had altered crop seeds—beginning with soy, but eventually growing to encompass corn, canola, alfalfa, cotton, and sorghum—to be resistant to glyphosate. A farmer planting these seeds could spray his field with glyphosate, killing off weeds while leaving his crop intact. It's the agricultural equivalent of getting to eat all of the chocolate without gaining any weight. Over time, however, the weeds also became RoundUp ready, developing resistance to glyphosate. Farmers had to spray more of the herbicide to do the same job, and sometimes even that wouldn't work. So, last year Monsanto unveiled a new soybean seed, Roundup Ready2 Xtend, that was also resistant to dicamba, allowing farmers to douse their fields in both products. Because the herbicides kill plants using different mechanisms of action, plants that are resistant to one are unlikely to be resistant to the other. There was only one problem. While the Ready2 Xtend seeds were approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), there wasn’t actually a dicamba herbicide approved for use with them. In the U.S., pesticides achieve EPA approval based on their intended use. And because dicamba was not intended for use on soybean plants—apart from the Ready2 Xtend seeds—because of its toxicity to the crop, the EPA hadn’t approved its use on soybean fields. So why didn't the EPA rush out and approve existing dicamba products? Research dating back to the 1960s had noted dicamba's tendency to drift. Instead of staying where it's spread, dicamba often ends up on crops in neighboring fields as well. A creeping suspicion The issue of herbicide drifting isn’t new—glyphosate drifted. But while glyphosate had the potential to harm 10 to 12 rows of corn, dicamba has the potential to wipe out an entire soybean field. If the EPA approved existing formulations of dicamba for use on Ready2xtend, they ran the risk that a farmer growing other soybeans would get a visit from their neighbor's dicamba spray. In fact, last year—the first year Ready2xtend seeds were available, albeit without an approved dicamba formulation—researchers from the University of Arkansas say that is exactly what happened. In Arkansas, farmers—including those who had planted the Ready2xtend, despite the lack of an approved form of dicamba to spray the crops with—were combatting an especially bad pigweed infestation. The flowering plant, which is in the same family as amaranth, is what’s known as a “competitive species.” If left unchecked, it will grow quickly and out compete anything else planted in that field. Faced with this risk, it’s not surprising that farmers were tempted to use an unapproved product—even if they knew about the risk of dicamba drift. Dicamba damages a soybean plant in a distinctive way, making it relatively easy for farmers and researchers to track the trouble. Normally, a soybean leaf curves slightly outward and downward; if rain were to fall, it would slide off of the bean’s leaf. But a soybean exposed to dicamba takes on a cupped appearance, with the leaves moving upward with slightly fringed edges. That's because dicamba kills by mimicking plant hormones called auxins, which are responsible for growth and development. Imagine a lock and a key: the plant holds receptors—the lock—awaiting a hormone, a key, to tell it how to behave. Dicamba slips into the lock, altering plant development in ways that can kill. But depending on when it hits a soybean, it might simply stunt the crop's lowering yield. Either way, it costs that farmer money.

soy bean plant with dicamba damage Leaves of a plant damaged by dicamba Aaron Hager