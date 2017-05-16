What to do if you get caught in an avalanche

Earlier this month, a controlled avalanche in Canada’s Banff National Park had some unintended consequences. The avalanche was supposed to take unstable snow off the slopes to prevent a bigger disaster, but it wound up burying a stretch of highway under 50 feet of powder.

This snowfall didn’t go according to plan, but at least nobody was hurt. However, plenty of avalanches are set in motion by accident. They are most likely to happen during or right after a winter storm, when the fresh influx of snow hasn’t had time to bond to the underlying layers. But accidents also happen when the snow starts to warm up and melt in spring.

Avalanches are common in mountainous states like Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and those along Pacific coastline. But they can happen with a steep enough slope coated with snow. Avalanches kill an average of 39 people in North America every year, including avalanche experts. If you happen to find yourself in the path of an avalanche—planned or unplanned—how can you protect yourself?

There is no surefire way to survive an avalanche. “There’s sort of an unsettling element of randomness about who lives and who dies in an avalanche,” says Karl Birkeland, director of the United States Forest Service’s National Avalanche Center. “We see cases where people are caught in really small avalanches that die, people with really good training that die, people that are caught in really big avalanches that just somehow live through it.”

But if you do get caught in an avalanche, there are a few things you can do to improve your odds.

First, try to escape. If you’re lucky, you may have a second or two to act, especially if you’re on skis or a snowmobile. “You want to try and get off that moving snow,” Birkeland says. Chances are, though, that you won’t be able to get out of the way. “When the slab breaks free, it tends to break out all around you.”

If you get knocked off your feet, your next goal is to slow yourself down. Try to grab a tree or some other anchor. You might even be able to dig into the underlying ground or snow, if you have an ice axe and the avalanche is shallow enough.

It's very likely, however, that you'll get swept up in the deluge. “Most people are caught and start tumbling,” says Christopher Van Tilburg, a wilderness physician and chair of the medical committee for the Mountain Rescue Association in San Diego. “You just have to kind of fight to stay at the surface.”

Your best bet is to make swimming motions or thrash to keep yourself afloat. Some survivors also say that rolling like a log helped them move toward the edge of the avalanche, Birkeland says.

Meanwhile, jettison any equipment you can. Snowboards and snowmobiles can hit or roll on top of you. If you have skis on, they can drag you down deeper in the debris—hopefully, they will come off, Birkeland says. “When you’re skiing in avalanche terrain you never want to put on your ski straps on your ski poles,” he adds. You want to be able to let go of your ski poles instead of having them yanking on your arms in the maelstrom.

Eventually, the snow around you will begin to slow down. Now you have two jobs: The first is to punch your hand up towards the surface (wherever you think that is). That will make it easier for rescuers to find you. The second is to clear the space around your mouth to make an air pocket. You can push the snow away with your other hand, or use the crook of your elbow. If you reach over and grab the backpack strap on the opposite side of your body, your elbow may protect your mouth from being jammed with snow and give you a space to breathe.

You must do both of these things quickly, because the avalanche may end before you expect. “A lot of people say that it catches them almost by surprise—they think they’re coming to a stop and then, boom! They stop,” Birkeland says.