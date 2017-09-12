The Cassini spacecraft will plunge into Saturn and pull our heartstrings with it

An artist's impression of Cassini during one of its final dives between Saturn and its rings. NASA/JPL-Caltech

In the early hours of Friday, September 15, our planet will lose the Cassini spacecraft's signal just before it disintegrates in Saturn’s atmosphere. That radio silence will mark the end of 13 years of exploration—and nearly 30 years of work. Though the moment Cassini will perish is still days away, tears are already flowing, as emotional tributes to our window to another world fill timelines on social media. Yes, there are some people who watch the smashing of a spacecraft into another planet from a detached distance, but many people who love space are truly greiving the loss of this hunk of human inginuity, metal, and plutonium.

The mourners knew this moment was coming. Unlike other ends, which might come in sudden explosions or by way of other unexpected failures, this conclusion was announced, planned for, and anticipated. Cassini received its death sentence months ago. All that’s left for observers to do is to wait for the last signals of a vaporized spacecraft to arrive back to Earth. We’ve had time to prepare for this. Why does it still hurt so much? “This mission is special, and it’s making it more difficult to say goodbye because it's lasted so long,” says Jonathan Lunine, Director of the Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science. Lunine worked on Cassini as an interdisciplinary scientist. He points out that the mission, which launched nearly 20 years ago, was only supposed to last for four years—but kept getting extensions. “We ended up with a 13 year tour around Saturn,” he says. And the souvenirs Cassini sent home provided a constant source of wonderment for Earth's planetary scientists. “Cassini has made observations that weren’t even thought of when the mission was designed. It's certainly produced science far and away greater than anyone anticipated,” Lunine says. Like many people on the project, Lunine’s emotions are mixed. “My feelings are, on the one hand, that it’s such a spectacular job and we should celebrate. But it's also hard to be in the moment right now where it's still operating, still collecting data, knowing in three days that won’t be the case.”