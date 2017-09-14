See Cassini’s last glimpses of the Saturn system

View between the rings Cassini peeks between Saturn and its rings in July, 2017. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

On September 14, Cassini’s cameras will capture their final pictures. These last few snapshots will make their way back to Earth, the last entries in what Linda Spilker—Cassini’s Project Scientist—referred to in a press conference on Wednesday as Cassini’s scrapbook. That last image will be of the point in the atmosphere where, 14 hours later, Cassini will ultimately disintegrate. As we wait for that last look, here are some other moments in the spacecraft's long, drawn-out end. Cassini’s engineers knew for years that this was coming for years, and as Cassini slowly moved towards its Grand Finale, it snapped images of its experience—like pictures taken with distant friends just before you say farewell.

Beginning of the End NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This view of Saturn’s North Pole was taken on April 26, 2017, the day that Cassini began maneuvering into place for its Grand Finale.

Clouds of Saturn. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Cassini managed to get this shot of Saturn’s multi-colored clouds on one of its last dives through the rings on August 31, 2017.

Dione, a moon of Saturn. The line in the background is Saturn's rings. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

In 2015, Cassini made its last approach to Saturn’s moon Dione, with its tall ice cliffs and deep chasms. Observations by Cassini suggest that this world may have an underground ocean.

Hyperion, a moon of Saturn. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Another moon that Cassini bid farewell to in 2015 was Hyperion, an irregularly shaped moon with incredibly low density. Cassini shifted away from the plane of Saturn where most of its moons orbit in 2015, moving itself into position for the final exploration of the planet— between its rings.

This 14 hour time lapse shows Enceladus and its iconic plume of water ice for the last time. It will be the last long look we get of this intriguing feature for years. Currently, there are no plans to revisit the Saturn system.

This image was described by NASA as “one of its last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance”. After that, the spacecraft circled closer and closer to the planet, a series of loops that will culminate in the final plunge on Friday.

Last look at Titan. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Titan looks blurry in this unprocessed image, its methane lakes barely visible. But you’ll have to forgive Cassini. The image was taken on September 11, 2017 during its ‘Goodbye Kiss’ of the moon, the maneuver that propelled it towards its doom.

Earth beneath Saturn's rings. [NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute](NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)