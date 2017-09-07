A brief history of origin theories
From spontaneous materializing to a "warm little pond."
Ancient Greece
Leading thinkers conjecture that life arose spontaneously—just as maggots seem to appear on carcasses.
1871
Charles Darwin writes that life may have emerged in a “warm little pond” with the right mixture of light, heat, and chemicals.
1908
Svante Arrhenius popularizes the theory of panspermia—the notion that life was seeded by comets from outer space.
1920s
Alexander Oparin and John Haldane independently theorize life began in a primordial “soup” of organic compounds.
1953
Stanley Miller and Harold Urey show building blocks of life can form in water when electricity zaps key ingredients.
1977
Discovery of living creatures near deep-sea hydrothermal vents opens a new origin-of-life frontier.
1986
Walter Gilbert proposes that life starts with RNA molecules combining, separating, and evolving.
2006
Fossils called stromatolites found in 3.4-billion-year-old rocks in Australia—the oldest accepted evidence of early life.
2009
The Deep Carbon Observatory seeks the origins of carbon-based life miles inside Earth.
2012
Researchers propose that life originated in geothermal ponds on land instead of in the deep sea.
