A brief history of origin theories

Where did it all begin? The full story, this way .

Ancient Greece

Leading thinkers conjecture that life arose spontaneously—just as maggots seem to appear on carcasses.

1871

Charles Darwin writes that life may have emerged in a “warm little pond” with the right mixture of light, heat, and chemicals.

1908

Svante Arrhenius popularizes the theory of panspermia—the notion that life was seeded by comets from outer space.

1920s

Alexander Oparin and John Haldane independently theorize life began in a primordial “soup” of organic compounds.

1953

Stanley Miller and Harold Urey show building blocks of life can form in water when electricity zaps key ingredients.