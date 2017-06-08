Bosch plans to use radar sensors in millions of cars to make better maps

Self-driving cars need accurate maps. They need to know what roads to take to get from one place to another, but they also need to know where to expect a stop sign, for example, or what the road’s speed limit is. Onboard sensors, like LIDAR and cameras, give the car situational awareness, and the map is a complement to those.

The maps should ideally be accurate down to less than an inch, says Christoph Mertz, a scientist at the Robotics Institute of Carnegie Mellon University and cofounder of a road monitoring company called Roadbotics. “You want the systems to be redundant,” Mertz says, so that the map, GPS, and onboard sensors can help the car figure out where it is.

Maps of the future may get an accuracy boost, thanks to a new partnership between Bosch and mapping company TomTom; they are collaborating on a technology they call a “radar road signature.” The idea, announced on Wednesday, is that cars driven by humans (and possibly autonomous ones as well) will use onboard radar sensors to map the roads in a highly-detailed way. Indeed, the same general type of radar sensors that Bosch plans to use for this initiative are already included with some cars—for example, in an adaptive cruise control system that helps your vehicle keep the right distance from the car in front of it.