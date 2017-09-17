The very best ways to boil water quickly, anywhere

Apply enough heat to water and it will eventually boil, but try toconvince your brain of that while you impatiently loiter in your kitchen, listening for your old kettle to whistle. Your noggin is a timekeeper, and the more you pay attention to each passing second, the longer your suffering seems to last. It would take just 10.16 minutes to boil a gallon of water on an impossible stove with ideal heat transfer, and the wait would still feel like torture. The good news: These vessels were built for maximum efficiency and temperature control, to minimize the pain of waiting for those little bubbles to start rising.

At Home... Fellow Raven Stovetop Kettle + Tea Steeper Jonathon Kambouris Buy

You can boil any liquid you want in the Fellow Raven Stovetop Kettle + Tea Steeper, but its specialty is a perfect cup of tea. This pot has an integrated metal filter inside for steeping. The silicone top has a built-in thermometer with markings to indicate the ideal temperature range for your brew. Try 170°F for green tea, or the full 212°F for an herbal mix. Plus, the copper finish will only get better-looking as it ages. CAPACITY: 34 ounces HEAT SOURCE: Stovetop PRICE: $100

At Work... Cuisinart PerfecTemp Jonathon Kambouris Buy

A proper cuppa requires thermal precision. Measure your water level in the Cuisinart PerfecTemp through its lit window, then let the 1,500 watts flowing into the base’s metal heating element do their thang. Six presets guide you to the right temperature for your drink. White tea? 185°F. French-press coffee? 200 flat. It’ll even keep the water at that set point for up to 30 minutes, all from the comfort of your desk. CAPACITY: 57 ounces HEAT SOURCE: Electric PRICE: $100

At Play... Jetboil MiniMo Jonathon Kambouris Buy