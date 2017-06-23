How to beach-proof your phone

If you want to bring your phone to the beach (we know you do), you'll have to protect it from the sea. Pixabay

On a hot summer day, the ocean beckons. So you slap on some sunscreen, grab a towel, and head for the beach. Just as you stretch out on the sand to soak up those sweet rays and scare up some vitamin D, your hand itches—you need to grab your smartphone. Maybe you want to snap a photo of the churning surf, or blast the latest pop hit, or video-chat with your unlucky friend who couldn't make it to the shore this weekend. Whatever the urge, you'll need your phone to satisfy it. The problem is, those things that make a beach a beach—the hot sun, gritty sand, and briny ocean—can also wreak havoc on electronic devices. To keep it safe at the shore, take these precautions before you load your phone into your beach tote. And bear in mind that there's no way to completely beach-proof a phone. Carry it ocean-ward at your own risk.

Beat the heat On a hot day, the sun beats down from above and the sand radiates warmth from below. Leave your phone exposed, and this heat can crack its screen, drain its battery, or even make it explode. To protect your device, keep it out of direct sunlight and off the ground. For example, you might place it on a towel and fold a corner of the fabric over the phone, toss a t-shirt on top, or keep it in a tote bag. Activity can make your phone produce its own heat. Keep it quiet by shutting down power-hungry apps such as mobile games. If you receive a heat warning (or simply notice your phone getting too hot) try turning off location, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi; putting your device in airplane mode; or even shutting it down until it cools off. You can even aim a hand-held battery-powered fan at the phone when it starts overheating. In a pinch, you can place your phone in a cooler (provided the cooler has a dry area or the phone is wrapped in a waterproof case) for a few minutes. Don't leave it in there for too long though—while too much heat may harm your device, too much cold can kill it too.

Keep sand out of ports Sand always manages to sneak into every available nook and cranny, and your phone isn't immune to this phenomenon. It's best to keep the silica grains at bay with dust plugs. In a pinch, you can grab an old cable, cut off the part that plugs into your phone, and use that as a DIY solution. Even if sand stays out of your phone's ports, it can still scratch up the screen and creep around the edges of buttons. Luckily, most waterproofing solutions (more on those in a minute) involve wrapping your phone in an impermeable case, which should also keep out sand. If worse comes to worst and some sand sneaks into your phone, let gravity help you shake it out. If a few stubborn grains stick around, try drawing them out with a cheap plastic cuticle pusher.