Barbecue and chill with one of these coolers this summer

Summer is just beginning, and with hot, sun-drenched days ahead, it’s not a bad moment to turn your attention to that staple of the season: a cooler. A trusty old Coleman or Igloo will probably do a swell job keeping your beverages frosty at a casual picnic, but an inexpensive brand might not hold up during an extreme adventure.

Believe it or not, you can invest some serious coin in a cooler. The most hardcore chill-keepers made by companies like YETI cost hundreds of dollars, or even over a thousand, but the result is a product that’s highly durable—possibly even bear-resistant—and keeps your food and beverages cold for days upon days.

Smartphone case-maker OtterBox, for example, recently started making coolers. The company prides itself on the ruggedness of their products, and has drop-tested them numerous times, both empty and full, from the height of a tailgate; they’ve even pushed a cooler out of the back of a moving truck to test it. (There’s a good chance it’s over-engineered.)

Coolers are typically measured by the number of quarts they hold, so the number in the product name is a good indication of its size. And some come with a tray at the top for dry storage.

Tip: A pre-cooled cooler will keep your soda, food, or beer cold longer. If you really want to maximize its cooling potential, buy an extra bag of ice and put it in the cooler hours—maybe even a day—beforehand. Then toss that ice and put in fresh stuff just before you head out.

Here are seven coolers to consider: