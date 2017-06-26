If you struggle with stress or anxiety, you are far from alone. Thankfully, technology and science are teaming up to fix the problem. The Aura smartphone app helps you reach inner calm through short, guided meditation sessions.

If you struggle with stress or anxiety, you are far from alone. In fact, most US workers say they suffer from stress on the job. Thankfully, technology and science are teaming up to fix this growing issue with a whole slew of meditation and relaxation based tools. One example that's currently sweeping the industry is Aura, an app that helps you reach inner calmness through short, guided meditation sessions. Right now, you can get lifetime Premium access for just $59.99 via the Popular Science Shop.

While few of us have time for yoga classes and prolonged mindfulness, we can all spare 10 minutes. Aura helps you hit maximum relaxation in the minimum time by employing artificial intelligence that tailors your meditations to your state of mind.

When you open Aura, the app first asks about your mood and how long you have to meditate. Sessions last between 3 and 10 minutes with accompanying audio that has been crafted by meditation teachers and therapists. Aura even helps you track your mood over time, so you can see the improvement.

