20 percent off a smart car charger and other good deals happening today

For the first time, the Anker Roav SmartCharge Car Kit is on sale for 20 percent off. If you put the code ANKERFMA at checkout, you can save $6. Beyond charging your devices, it uses Bluetooth and FM radio to connect to your car's stereo, so you can play music and answer phone calls. It's got two USB quick-charging ports, and let's you use the Roav app to find your car in case you've forgotten where you parked it. $24.

A few months back, we wrote about the Rachio smart sprinkler controller in an article about items to help you use less water. The Rachio has a waterproof casing, easily connects to your Wi-Fi, and is EPA WaterSense certified. Because of the Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control the device from your phone or computer. What makes Rachio so smart is that it adapts to local weather changes and automatically optimizes your watering schedule. It is currently on sale for 27 percent off, at $146.

If you are in need of a new vacuum, certified refurbished Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuums are 45 percent off. That is almost $180 in savings. The 12-pound tool has a self-adjusting cleaner head that changes according to floor texture and an easy-to-empty waste win that can be dumped directly into a trash. $220.

These amFilm screen protectors are 0.3mm thick and 99 percent transparent. They work on iPhone 8, 7, 6S, and 6, and are now less than $7 for a pack of 2.