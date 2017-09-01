Plesiosaurs probably took over the world using all four flippers

Plesiosaurs definitely had a solid strategy for moving through water. These predators dominated the Mesozoic era, and lived for a thousand times longer than humankind has currently existed.

But scientists are still working out exactly how these ancient Loch Ness Monsters got around. Everyone agrees that they swam—their massive, turtle-like flippers wouldn’t have been good for flying or clomping along on land. But researchers disagree about whether all four limbs participated in propulsion, or if just the front two did most of the work. To figure it out, scientists at the University of Southampton built a robotic replica of these flummoxing flippers. And in their model, at least, the use of all four is the most efficient way of moving about.

Despite the increased efficiency of this type of movement, no animal today uses this strategy. Without the plesiosaur research, we might have missed out on one of evolution’s secrets. “Oftentimes we can learn from what these animals did, as they may have adopted novel ways that are more efficient than the technologies humans have developed,” says Darla Zelenitsky, a paleontologist at the University of Calgary.

Since no one can go back in time and watch the plesiosaurs move, scientists had to painstakingly recreate this scenario. They then measured the efficiency of each possible flipper configuration, because natural selection tends to favor animals that can move quickly and easily.

Lead author Luke Muscutt built the model based on a couple of plesiosaur fossils from museums in Somerset and Bristol in the U.K. He relied particularly on a skeleton from the Somerset County Museum, which was fossilized at an angle that preserved the integrity of its flippers. British fishermen found it in 2003 and brought it straight to the museum, so Muscutt knew that overeager Victorian scientists had not filled in any missing bones with those from other animals. Muscutt also took X-rays of turtle, sea lions and penguins to see how modern animals deal with the problems of locomotion.